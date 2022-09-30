Your curated list of wagers for Week 4 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

During the grind of an NFL campaign, some weeks will stick out a lot more than others, and for me, that certainly appears to be the case surrounding this first action of October.

With that in mind, let’s get right to our best NFL bets for Week 4 of the 2022 season and aim to improve upon that 2-2 performance from last week.

NFL Week 4 Best Bets Overview 2022

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Over/Under Bet of Week 4

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 41.5

For one reason or another, a lot of messy football has been on display throughout the season’s first few weeks, especially in primetime games. Here, we have an affair from Heinz Fiel… err, “Acrisure Stadium,” that figures to yield more of the same.

Oh, where to begin? First, Week 4 marks the return of sophomore signal-caller Zach Wilson after sitting on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered in the preseason that required surgery. Suffice to say that the Jets will likely be taking it easy with their hopeful franchise quarterback of the future in his first game of the season as they ease him back in — and on a field that may feature questionable playing conditions given that a Georgia Tech–Pitt college football clash is taking place at the same venue just 15 hours prior to opening kickoff.

More pressing than that, though, is the fact New York will be trotting out an offensive line currently ravaged by injuries. The club’s top three tackles — George Fant (knee), Mekhi Becton (knee), and Duane Brown (shoulder) — are all on injured reserve, and considering this was already an area of weakness in recent years, it would be foolish for them not to be careful with Wilson.

Though the Steelers are without reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt (pectoral) at the moment, this is still a very good defense with enough talent to handle business against a lackluster group. Pittsburgh generates a lot of pressure up front as is, hence how they’ve registered nine sacks already, and they’re also one of 10 teams that are holding opposing QBs to a sub-80.0 passer rating. As a result, expect the Jets to run often and engineer a lot of short passes, which can only help fuel a lower-scoring game script while minimizing big gains.

That brings us to the other key dynamic of this contest: Mitchell Trubisky and Co. against an improved Jets defense.

In case you haven’t seen him yet this season and were wondering how the former Chicago Bear has looked in his new digs, well, things haven’t been great! Only one other team — the Bears, ironically — has mustered fewer total yards per game thus far, and most notably in Trubisky’s game is that he’s barely been running with the football, accumulating only a total of six rush attempts in three weeks. If the scrambling aspect is removed from his arsenal, it’s hard to argue that Trubisky is capable of being even league-average at best.

Meanwhile, the D of Gang Green is in the midst of a rebirth of sorts after getting back CJ Mosley and Carl Lawson from last year’s season-ending injuries, as well as the additions of DJ Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner in the secondary. It hasn’t yet fully translated yet in terms of the numbers, but with noted defensive guru Robert Saleh serving as the brains behind the operation, it’s worth expecting more success than not from the Jets on this side of the ball.

At the very least, they’re capable of making things challenging right now for an already-challenged Trubisky-led offense.

Pick: UNDER 41.5 (-110)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : 1-2

: 1-2 Spreads : 1-2

: 1-2 Teasers : 1-1

: 1-1 Props : 0-2

: 0-2 Overall Record*: 3-7, -6.64 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

