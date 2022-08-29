Just in time for the 2022 NFL season, the New York Jets rookie cornerback will have his own namesake “Sauce Sauce” at Buffalo Wild Wings locations.

One of the NFL’s premier rookies has finally cashed in on his nickname. New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Buffalo Wild Wings will kick off a formal endorsement partnership on Wednesday, Aug. 31 featuring a new sauce called — pause for dramatic effect — “Sauce Sauce.”

“Our partnership was meant to be. It is natural. I have my sauce, it is a smoky, sweet, and spicy barbecue. It has its own personality, just like me. We go hand in hand,” the former Cincinnati Bearcats star told CBS Sports. “I just appreciate them giving me the opportunity to partner with them. I am looking forward to it. I think I am the only person with my own sauce. The fact that it is able to be called ‘Sauce Sauce,’ it really is my sauce. It is just a blessing, man.”

The Jets DB has been seen sporting sleek diamond-encrusted chains that have the word “Sauce” and another that features a sauce-like bottle. Gardner hasn’t been shy about his desire to find the right partners to join with and drive numbers; he told Boardroom in May that he felt grateful to be selected by the Jets in no small part because of the marketing capabilities that come with being in the New York market.

“The market is crazy. Before I even touched down in New York I had people hitting my business and marketing team up,” he said.

Other companies who were interested in Sauce’s marketing services include Frank’s Red Hot and Raising Cane’s. Today, it’s Buffalo Wild Wings that ultimately gets to perform a touchdown dance.

As part of the deal, Gardner will host an event called “Signed with Sauce” on Sept. 1 in New Jersey in celebration of the pact. As an official press release reads, “fans who show their Blazin’ rewards membership will be admitted between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis for a chance to meet Sauce Gardner and get his autograph and sauce, as well as other one-of-a-kind collectibles.”

Consider it the first of many Sauce Sessions football fans will have a chance to enjoy.

The Jets open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.