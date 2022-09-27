Week 4 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 4 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, and we suddenly have precious few undefeated teams. In fact, six of the top seven teams by FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl championship odds have already suffered a defeat. So, what does the coming week have in store around the league? Thursday night always arrives faster than you think,

With that in mind, this is the perfect time for you to get sorted on the very best NFL bets for Week 4, so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Dolphins–Bengals, Cowboys–Commanders, Packers–Patriots, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s compilation of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 4 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 4 Predictions & Picks

Dolphins vs. Bengals (Sept. 29)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video pits the defending AFC champs against the only AFC team to start 3-0 — but Tua Tagovailoa’s injury status hangs low over the proceedings.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

This spread opened around 1.5 points in favor of Cincinnati and jumped to an entire field goal following its Week 3 win. That is shocking, to say the least. Yes, the Bengals got the better of an average Jets team, but it was the Dolphins that pulled off an upset against the Super Bowl favorite Bills.

While Tagovailoa’s injury status is something to keep an eye on, early reports suggest he will be fine by Thursday night. The Dolphins are firing on all cylinders and are tied for the NFL’s second-best yards per play average (6.4). They are also 14-4 straight up in their last 18 games against the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bengals 21

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Commanders vs. Cowboys (Oct. 2)

The Cowboys aren’t the same without Dak Prescott, but they’re also not exactly inept. In fact, entering Sept. 26’s clash against the Giants, Cooper Rush had a career passer rating of 94.4 and four touchdowns to just one interception.

With that in mind, as Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Commanders: 63.6% to win

Cowboys: 36.0% to win

This battle could come down to the wire according to the opening betting lines. ESPN’s FPI thinks this contest will go in Washington’s favor, but I’m siding with the Cowboys. Dallas was surprisingly solid without Dak Prescott in Week 2, and this defense looks like one of the best in the league after limiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. It remains to be seen if Carson Wentz’s resurgence is actually legit, so it’s safer to back a defense known for giving QBs problems.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction: Bet Cowboys -2.5 (-108).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Bills vs. Ravens (Oct. 2)

Yep, the Dolphins are for real, besting the Super Bowl favorites in Week 3 in a close contest. It doesn’t get easier for Buffalo moving ahead, either, as they’re now staring down Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore offense in a short week.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

This is set up to be one of the most thrilling games on the Week 4 slate. Both of these teams have their eyes set on hoisting a Lombardi Trophy and know the importance of having a 3-1 record versus a 2-2 record. Buffalo has the edge, though, when considering Baltimore’s struggles on defense.

The Buffalo Bills are averaging the second-most yards (441.3) and the third-most points (30.3) on a per-game basis this season. On the other side, the Ravens are allowing the most yards (458.0) and the eighth-most points (25.7) on a per-game basis this season. Buffalo should be able to score all Sunday long.

Ravens vs. Bills Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 27

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Bears vs. Giants (Oct. 2)

Who are these New York Giants? They won their first two games by a total of four points, but hey, they won. Now, they’re back home for the third straight week against a Chicago Bears team that has struggled to sustain drives and keep its defense off the field.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

With the way that the Bears‘ offense has been playing, they could easily be 0-3 to start the season. Chicago’s defenders have done a great job at making people forget the Bears are dead last in the NFL with only 265 total offensive yards per game. There just isn’t much of a reason to like this time.

Though the Giants aren’t mistake-free, they’ve shown a more well-rounded effort compared to their opponents. They’re in the upper half of the league when it comes to both scoring offense and defense, which might be too much for the Bears to handle.

I fully expect them to handle Chicago in Week 4.

Giants vs. Bears Prediction: Giants 24, Bears 13

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Patriots vs. Packers (Oct. 2)

The Packers are meeting the Patriots at precisely the right time. New England is fourth from the bottom in the NFL in total points scored, and their franchise QB could miss significant time after injuring himself on the last play of Sunday’s home defeat against the Ravens.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

As mentioned above, the Patriots are expected to be without their starting QB in this game, as Mac Jones was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. He was screaming in pain as he headed down to the locker room on Sunday and will likely miss a good amount of time. Backup QB Brian Hoyer is the likeliest candidate to lead New England’s offense moving forward.

That gives the Packers a massive advantage here. Hoyer owns a career record of 16-23 and hasn’t led his team to a win since 2016. Green Bay has been dominant at home, too, winning nine of its last 10 games at Lambeau Field. The Patriots don’t have the firepower to pull off a huge upset here.

Packers vs. Patriots Prediction: Packers 28, Patriots 10

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: