After kicking off in Germany, Italy, and Japan, the streaming platform will soon NFL Game Pass International to fans all over the world.

The NFL and DAZN will be bringing the league’s games into the homes of international fans for the next decade. Both parties have agreed to a 10-year deal that will see NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) available for purchase through a subscription or add-on package with DAZN’s streaming app. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. NFL GPI allows fans outside the US to watch all of the league’s games from the beginning of the season to the end.

DAZN had previously partnered with the NFL to be the league’s broadcast partner in Germany (2016), Italy (2018), and Japan (2016). In 2017, DAZN began distributing NFL Game Pass in Canada.

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said in a statement. “I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL. We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”

The NFL has been focused on expanding football internationally over the past decade but the league has made more moves in recent years than ever before. This past season its international game series continued, bringing games to London, Mexico City, and a new country, Germany. The league has distributed international home marketing to its clubs at the end of 2021. The NFL has committed to all 32 teams playing at least one international game in its next seven seasons. The league’s Head of UK and Europe, Brett Gosper, told the Associated Press that Spain and France are “very much on [the league’s] radar.”

Outside of tackle football, the NFL has also made strides to grow the game through flag football as well. The league is working to get the sport approved for the 2028 Olympics, with NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent serving as the co-chair of Vision28 Group, the organization formally spearheading the effort to get flag football approved for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said upon the DAZN announcement, “Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort. Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

