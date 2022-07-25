Introducing NFL+, the NFL’s Exclusive Streaming Service

The NFL is set to tackle the streaming race with the launch of NFL+, its exclusive new streaming service.

A new era in the NFL began on Monday as the league announced its exclusive streaming subscription service, NFL+.

The new service signals the league’s sequel to NFL Game Pass+, which will no longer be offered in the United States after Monday’s announcement.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ is officially here!@NFLMedia SVP David Jurenka joins @gmfb to tell you all about the brand new exclusive streaming service. pic.twitter.com/89mcvnQBrt — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 25, 2022

NFL+ will include two tiers of offerings: A base format and NFL+ Premium. Boardroom has all the details on the new offerings.

NFL+

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away, and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)