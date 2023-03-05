The Creativity of Kellyn Acosta

The Shoe Surgeon & Kellyn Acosta link up for the second episode of Boardroom's "Beyond the Pitch"

In the second installment of Boardroom’s ‘Beyond the Pitch,’ Kellyn Acosta scrubs in with the Shoe Surgeon to create custom kicks commemorating the club’s championship run.

As Major League Soccer season gets underway, Kellyn Acosta and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club are the frontrunners to take home the 2023 title.

The star midfielder continues to ride his 2022 success, which saw him net his first MLS Cup and his first appearance as a member of the US Men’s National Team at the FIFA World Cup.

For Episode 2 of Boardroom’s “Beyond the Pitch” series, we caught up with Acosta to break down his love of fashion and shadow him as he steps into the Shoe Surgeon‘s shop. There, they combined to create a pair of kicks to commemorate the standout season. Together, they unpack the power of creativity and break down the essentials required to be an effective and creative entrepreneur.

“Having the opportunity to design my own sneaker commemorating the championship game, man, it was special,” Acosta recalls. “Winning it is one thing, but now having the opportunity to work with the Shoe Surgeon. This guy, who has worked with the best of the best, the opportunity is truly special.”

