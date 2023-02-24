About Boardroom

Betting February 24, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

MLS Betting Futures: Will There Be a Repeat Champion in 2023?

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
From MLS Cup to the race for the Golden Boot, check out the latest futures betting odds for the 2023 Major League Soccer season at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Major League Soccer is back, and this year, we’ve got a new kid on the block. Twenty-nine teams are now competing for the 2023 MLS Cup, with St. Louis City SC joining the ranks for the new campaign.

First-time champs LAFC have a target on their backs after besting Philadelphia Union in an MLS Cup thriller last year. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has changed the outlook for several of the league’s top players. The next generation of up-and-coming phenoms can claim a place alongside Javier Hernández, 2022 MVP Hany Mukhtar, and Carlos Vela among the league’s best.

With that in mind, it’s worth asking one big question: Who’s winning the whole thing this year?

Ahead of the league’s big return, check out the latest MLS odds and futures betting figures for 2023 from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2023 MLS Odds & Futures Betting Overview

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 23, 2023.

MLS Cup Winner

  • Los Angeles FC: +430
  • Philadelphia Union: +850
  • New York City FC: +1100
  • Atlanta United: +1400
  • LA Galaxy: +1700
  • Austin FC: +1700
  • CF Montreal: +1800
  • FC Dallas: +1800
  • Nashville SC: +2100
  • Seattle Sounders: +2100
  • Sporting Kansas City: +2300
  • FC Cincinnati: +2300
  • New York Red Bulls: +2600
  • Portland Timbers: +2900
  • Columbus Crew: +2900
  • Orlando City: +3200
  • Minnesota United: +3200
  • Toronto FC: +3200
  • San Jose Earthquakes: +3400
  • Real Salt Lake: +3400
  • Colorado Rapids: +4400
  • Charlotte FC: +4400
  • New England Revolution: +4400
  • Inter Miami: +4400
  • Vancouver Whitecaps: +5000
  • Chicago Fire: +5000
  • Houston Dynamo: +6500
  • DC United: +8500
  • St. Louis City: +16000

Supporters’ Shield Winner

  • Los Angeles FC: +200
  • Philadelphia Union: +600
  • New York City FC: +750
  • Atlanta United: +850
  • LA Galaxy: +1700
  • Austin FC: +1700
  • FC Dallas: +2000
  • FC Cincinnati: +2200
  • Seattle Sounders: +2300
  • Nashville SC: +2400
  • Kansas City: +2700
  • New York Red Bulls: +3400
  • CF Montreal: +4200
  • Columbus Crew: +4800
  • Portland Timbers: +4900
  • Toronto FC: +5500
  • Minnesota United: +5500
  • Orlando City: +5500
  • Real Salt Lake: +8000
  • San Jose Earthquakes: +9000
  • New England Revolution: +9000
  • Charlotte FC: +10000
  • Colorado Rapids: +10000
  • Chicago Fire: +11000
  • Vancouver Whitecaps: +14000
  • Houston Dynamo: +19000
  • Inter Miami: +33000
  • DC United: +95000
  • St Louis City: +100000

Golden Boot Winner (Top regular-season goal-scorer)

  • Javier Hernández: +650
  • Jesús Ferreira: +850
  • Hany Mukhtar: +1100
  • Sebastian Driussi: +1400
  • Giorgos Giakoumakis: +1400
  • Raul Ruidiaz: +1800
  • Josef Martinez: +1800
  • Carlos Vela: +1800
  • Jeremy Ebobisse: +2300
  • Karol Swiderski: +2300
  • Brandon Vazquez: +2300
  • Michael Estrada: +2400
  • Gustavo Bou: +2500
  • Mikael Uhre: +2900
  • Lucas Zelarayan: +2900
  • Gonzalo Higuain: +2900
  • Ola Kamara: +3000
  • Jozy Altidore: +3000

About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.