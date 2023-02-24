From MLS Cup to the race for the Golden Boot, check out the latest futures betting odds for the 2023 Major League Soccer season at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Major League Soccer is back, and this year, we’ve got a new kid on the block. Twenty-nine teams are now competing for the 2023 MLS Cup, with St. Louis City SC joining the ranks for the new campaign.

First-time champs LAFC have a target on their backs after besting Philadelphia Union in an MLS Cup thriller last year. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has changed the outlook for several of the league’s top players. The next generation of up-and-coming phenoms can claim a place alongside Javier Hernández, 2022 MVP Hany Mukhtar, and Carlos Vela among the league’s best.

With that in mind, it’s worth asking one big question: Who’s winning the whole thing this year?

Ahead of the league’s big return, check out the latest MLS odds and futures betting figures for 2023 from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2023 MLS Odds & Futures Betting Overview

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 23, 2023.

MLS Cup Winner

Los Angeles FC : +430

: +430 Philadelphia Union : +850

: +850 New York City FC : +1100

: +1100 Atlanta United : +1400

: +1400 LA Galaxy : +1700

: +1700 Austin FC : +1700

: +1700 CF Montreal : +1800

: +1800 FC Dallas : +1800

: +1800 Nashville SC : +2100

: +2100 Seattle Sounders : +2100

: +2100 Sporting Kansas City : +2300

: +2300 FC Cincinnati : +2300

: +2300 New York Red Bulls : +2600

: +2600 Portland Timbers : +2900

: +2900 Columbus Crew : +2900

: +2900 Orlando City : +3200

: +3200 Minnesota United : +3200

: +3200 Toronto FC : +3200

: +3200 San Jose Earthquakes : +3400

: +3400 Real Salt Lake : +3400

: +3400 Colorado Rapids : +4400

: +4400 Charlotte FC : +4400

: +4400 New England Revolution : +4400

: +4400 Inter Miami : +4400

: +4400 Vancouver Whitecaps : +5000

: +5000 Chicago Fire : +5000

: +5000 Houston Dynamo : +6500

: +6500 DC United : +8500

: +8500 St. Louis City: +16000

Supporters’ Shield Winner

Los Angeles FC : +200

: +200 Philadelphia Union : +600

: +600 New York City FC : +750

: +750 Atlanta United : +850

: +850 LA Galaxy : +1700

: +1700 Austin FC : +1700

: +1700 FC Dallas : +2000

: +2000 FC Cincinnati : +2200

: +2200 Seattle Sounders : +2300

: +2300 Nashville SC : +2400

: +2400 Kansas City : +2700

: +2700 New York Red Bulls : +3400

: +3400 CF Montreal : +4200

: +4200 Columbus Crew : +4800

: +4800 Portland Timbers : +4900

: +4900 Toronto FC : +5500

: +5500 Minnesota United : +5500

: +5500 Orlando City : +5500

: +5500 Real Salt Lake : +8000

: +8000 San Jose Earthquakes : +9000

: +9000 New England Revolution : +9000

: +9000 Charlotte FC: +10000

+10000 Colorado Rapids : +10000

: +10000 Chicago Fire : +11000

: +11000 Vancouver Whitecaps : +14000

: +14000 Houston Dynamo : +19000

: +19000 Inter Miami : +33000

: +33000 DC United : +95000

: +95000 St Louis City: +100000

Now that Messi won the World Cup, is the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate over? 🐐 @MLS players let us know. pic.twitter.com/Se4OgND6is — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 19, 2023

Golden Boot Winner (Top regular-season goal-scorer)