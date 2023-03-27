Mike Trout Unveils Tiger Woods-designed Golf Course

The Los Angeles Angels star said Tiger was his “favorite golfer growing up” and that there was no one else he wanted to design his golf course.

He probably can’t drive balls down the fairway as well as he can drive balls out of MLB stadiums, but Mike Trout is taking his passion for golf to the next level by introducing his own golf course designed by Tiger Woods.

Trout National – The Reserve is scheduled to open in 2025 in Vineland, NJ, not far from his hometown of Millville, with TGR Design creating the course. It’s clearly something the 31-year-old Los Angeles Angels slugger has been planning and thinking about for quite some time. Records show that the three-time American League MVP filed for the Trout National – The Reserve trademark in 2021 under Trout IP Holdings LLC, covering everything from clothing to real estate services like leasing and managing commercial and residential properties, golf practice ranges, and resort services like lodging, social clubs, dining, and restaurants.

We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 27, 2023

Trout, who said he has a handicap of 7 or 8 and can drive a ball 330-360 yards, told Sports Illustrated that he only had Woods in mind to be the one who designed the course.

“My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger,” Trout said. “I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it, and got his team down to the site. Once Tiger’s team came down to the site, they loved it. It’s surreal. I mean, it’s friggin’ Tiger!”

The course will be 45 minutes south of Philadelphia and include an 18-hole championship course, a practice range, a clubhouse, a restaurant, a hotel, and a wedding chapel. It’s the first tangible business effort outside baseball for Trout, who’s in the third year of a record 12-year, $426 million contract. If he’s as successful in his investments and ventures as he’s been on the diamond, Trout’s post-career future will be very bright.