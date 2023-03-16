The Menu at the Masters: A Culinary Selection Unlike Any Other

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with a fist pump during the Green Jacket and trophy ceremony following victory in the final round of the Masters (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The annual Masters Club Dinner is perhaps the tastiest tradition in all of sports. Boardroom examines this year’s menu and dives deep into the many meals shared at Augusta National over the years.

For his honorary Masters Club Dinner menu, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is keeping things simple.

We’re talking sliders, shrimp, tortilla soup, and steak.

It’s a meal fit for a golf champion. And this year, Scheffer gets to share it with an exclusive group of former winners, thanks to a Masters tradition dating back 72 years.

Boardroom has all the details on Scheffler’s spread and serves up everything you need to know about the history of the Masters Champions Dinner.

The Tradition of the Masters Club Dinner

The past champions assemble every Masters Tuesday for the Masters Club dinner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/eCY2oDnbxf — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022

As if walking away with $2.7 million in prize money at the 2022 Masters wasn’t enough, Scottie Scheffler also earned the right to host his very own dinner party for himself and past Masters champions.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952 — an idea that began with Ben Hogan, who won the Masters in 1951.

As the tradition goes, each member — clad in their iconic green jacket, of course — gathers to enjoy a menu selected by the defending champion that typically represents either the cuisine of the champion’s home or his personal culinary favorites.

While there’s no record of what Hogan chose for the first gathering of the Masters Club, the menu announcement itself has become somewhat of an unofficial tradition leading up to the Tuesday dinner party.

And because the tourney has proven to be quite the global competition, the menus over the years have spanned many cultures and cravings.

We’re talking a Masters menu stacked with just about everything from sushi and salmon tartare to pigs in a blanket.

Scottie’s Schefflers’ 4-Course Masters Menu

For Scheffler, the 26-year-old American appears to have stuck to his roots when planning this year’s menu — delivering a meal made up of the many staples from his home state of Texas.

Cheeseburger Sliders Served Scottie-Style

Served Scottie-Style Firecracker Shrimp Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo

Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo Tortilla Soup Avocado, Crispy Blue Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Lime

Avocado, Crispy Blue Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Lime Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish Family Style Mac & Cheese, Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Seasoned Fries

Family Style Mac & Cheese, Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Seasoned Fries Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Milk & Cookies Ice Cream





Masters Club Menus of Years Past

Who’s had the best food menu at the Masters Club? Talk about a tough take.

The 2021 champion, Hideki Matsuyama, brought out quite the feast filled with assorted sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, followed by some Miyazaki wagyu and a Japanese strawberry shortcake.

The year before that, Dustin Johnson came to the table with a spread featuring some American favorites — pigs in a blanket, filet mignon, and a classic peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

In 2020, following his win at the Masters the year prior, Tiger Woods brought the heat with a menu showcasing an Augusta Roll (featuring tempura shrimp and spicy tuna), prime steak and chicken fajitas, and a dessert selection featuring churros and flan.

The menu was a far cry from what a 21-year-old Tiger brought to his first Masters Club dinner in 1997.

Tiger Woods put together a hilarious dinner menu after winning his first Masters in 1997:



• Cheeseburgers

• Chicken Sandwiches

• French Fries

• Strawberry & Vanilla Milkshakes



He was just 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/RMyQAoZ7zY — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 15, 2023

While all eyes are currently on the menu at the Masters, soon the focus will shift to the greens when the historic tournament tees off on April 6.

And of course, get ready to hear all about the famous chicken biscuits and pimento cheese sandwiches.