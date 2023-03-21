About Boardroom

Music March 21, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, A Boogie, Karol G & More Highlight 2023 Lollapalooza Lineup

Kendrick Lamar performing music on stage at Glastonbury 2022 wearing white surrounded by several backup dancers wearing red
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Find out which of the biggest names in music are heading to the Windy City in August as part of a brilliantly star-studded Lollapalooza 2023 lineup.

One of the summer’s most attended festivals finally has its starting lineup. On Tuesday, Lollapalooza announced its all-star lineup of performers set to take the stage at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Among the A-listers performing from Aug. 3-6 are Kendrick LamarBillie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together.

Other supporting artists that will undoubtedly draw their own dedicated cheering sections include Pusha T, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, JID, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, and Ivan Cornejo. In total, the festival is welcoming more than 170 artists and bands across multiple musical genres playing across nine stages.

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Revealed

Lollapalooza draws massive crowds due to its eclectic lineup, and it’s clear artists themselves also enjoy returning. The Red Hot Chili Peppers first headlined the event in 1992 — just Lollapalooza’s second year of existence — when they were at their peak as a prolific touring act.

Tickets for this year’s festivities go on starting Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. Four-day tickets range between $365 and $4350, with single-day tickets and the festival’s specific day-by-day lineup schedule still to be announced. Additional ticket tiers include GA+, VIP, and a four-day Platinum experience for $4,350. A public on-sale will follow with any passes remaining.

For those unable to attend, Variety notes that Hulu is in talks to host a live stream for select Lollapalooza performances exclusively to subscribers of its SVOD platform. In 2022, they had two streams running concurrently.

