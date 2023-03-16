Boardroom is giving its flowers to the women across Latin American and Latinx descent who are taking over the Latin trap and reggaeton charts.

The renaissance of Latin music has seen massive growth over the past few years, and it’s thanks to women. The rise of female artists in Latin music and Reggaeton is prevalent in the number of sales, Youtube views and even on TikTok.

According to RIAA, U.S. Latin music revenues increased 23% in the first half of 2022 to reach $510 million. With the help of women in Latin music, there has been a shift in streams and what consumers are listening to.

“Latin music is now firmly entrenched in the musical landscape, and it will only grow,” said Leila Cobo, VP of Latin at Billboard and author of “Decoding ‘Despacito’: An Oral History of Latin Music.”

With the various artists taking over the soundboards of Latin music, Boardroom has the breakdown of which artists to watch and where they are taking the streaming numbers from multihyphenated mainstay Selena Gomez to Latin dance-pop hitmaking princess Becky G. Check out the official list below:

Karol G

Ever since Karol G stepped on the scene, her music has been played nonstop. The Colombian singer reached major achievements like becoming the No. 1 woman Latin songwriter on Billboard. “The genre gives you the ability to sing songs straight from the soul, from the bottom of your heart, unlike any other style of music,” she told Variety.

Karol G, who was originally born as Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has had 16 songwriting credits coming from her album Mañana Será Bonito. The only other woman to reach that achievement has been Yahritza Martinez.

Anitta

The Brazil native has killer moves and hits for days. The self-proclaimed “Girl from Rio” made a lane for herself through her music where she sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “For me, it was never about getting famous and rich. It was about changing my people’s lives, my country’s life,” she said in Interview Magazine. She’s been the go-to girl with collaborations under her belt with Missy Elliott, J. Balvin and Madonna. She has represented the Brazilian market as she does her part to make the market larger.

According to Billboard, It has grown for six years in a row, by 32% in 2021 alone (according to Pro-Música Brasil, the country’s recorded-music trade association, and IPFI affiliate) to 2.111 billion reais ($451 million).

Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha is a Dominican singer who’s signed under Don Omar’s label Orfanato Music Group. Her breakthrough moment came when she collaborated with Daddy Yankee for his song “Otra Cosa” putting all eyes on her. In 2019, she released her debut album Iluminatti which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard Top Latin Albums.

“I wanna do many things, but I just wanna keep doing this. I love music,” Natasha told the Grammys. “I think that it speaks for all of us, and I’m very proud of representing women out there. I feel like it’s a responsibility, but more an honor to actually be able to be the voice out there for so many women that have a message, that have something to say.”

Selena Gomez

Although Gomez is no stranger to music since her debut as Selena Gomez & The Scene back in 2009 with her Kiss & Tell album, she recently garnered her first No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart with her latest project Revelación. She made history as the first woman to have both the Top Latin Album chart and the Latin Airplay chart with her hit song “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro simultaneously in over a decade. “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” Gomez shared with Billboard about the progression of her career.

Becky G

Miss Rebbeca Mărie Gomez has certainly come a long way from singing in the “Shower” in 2014. Becky G has been able to thrive and rebrand her career after getting her start back in 2011. She’s always remained true to who she is and where she’s from as a Mexican-American. “Why do I have to choose one or the other when I’m 100 percent proud to be born and raised in Inglewood and also 100 percent proud to be Mexicana? So I’m just going to show that off,” she told Remezcla. “I’m the cross streets of two flags, two different languages, and two different countries, and that’s something that I’m really proud of. [It will be] a celebration of being 200 percent.”