Prior to the Bills vs. Rams season opener on Sept. 8th, the NFL Kickoff Experience will feature a performance from the Latin music sensation that will be broadcast and streamed live.

J Balvin has been awfully busy of late, and with the NFL season now just a few short weeks away, his schedule just got a bit fuller.

The Colombian singer is set to headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Sept. 8th ahead of the Bills vs. Rams season opener in Los Angeles.

The NFL Kickoff event won’t take place at the Super Bowl champion Rams’ home base of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, however, but at Alamitos Beach in the nearby city of Long Beach. Presented by Verizon, the event is free and open to the public. Balvin’s performance is expected to begin at approximately 4 p.m. PT.

The news comes on the heels of the ever-busy Balvin receiving a coveted Global Fashion Icon award, appearing on the Season 5 premiere of HBO and Uninterrupted’sThe Shop, releasing a 47-piece collection with GUESS, getting his own limited-edition Monopoly game. Just last week, he unveiled his latest Air Jordan 2 sneaker collaboration.

That’s quite a dance card — and it still won’t stop him from returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Aug. 28 to debut new song “Nivel de Perreo” alongside Colombian newcomer Ryan Castro, Balvin’s first VMA performance since his 2019 collaboration with Bad Bunny on “Qué Pretendes.”

(If Balvin wins a Moon Man, he will become the most-awarded Latin artist in VMA history. He’s currently tied with Ricky Martin at five apiece.)

The NFL Kickoff Concert performance will stream live on NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms. It will be broadcast on television via NBC and NFL Network ahead of the Rams-Bills game, which is scheduled for a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff.

At the concert venue, fans will have access to interactive games, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy the hometown Rams currently hold, all 56 Super Bowl rings, and much more. Following Balvin’s performance, fans are invited to stay for the 2022 Kickoff Watch Party that will feature the broadcast of the game.

Registration for free tickets to the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert is open now via the NFL’s official website. Click here to learn more.