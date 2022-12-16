Nicky Jam, Latin Grammys Reveal Music Scholarship Program

The Nicky Jam Scholarship will be awarded to 43 students pursuing an education at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.

On Friday, Nicky Jam and the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announced that the acclaimed Reggaeton artist is sponsoring the organization’s Prodigy Scholarship, which will go toward a bachelor’s degree at Boston’s Berklee College of Music for the Fall 2023 semester. The scholarship provides up to $200,000 in financial aid.

“Music has always been there for me; it has been the fuel that has kept me going even during the hardest moments of my life,” Nicky Jam, who was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts 30 miles from Boston, said in a release. “By providing the Prodigy Scholarship in partnership with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, I get to share my passion for music and give back to the next generation of Latin music makers on their journey to achieving their dreams.”

The scholarship — which will now be named the Nicky Jam Scholarship — was first created eight years ago and has been co-sponsored by artists each year. Enrique Iglesias, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Juan Luis Guerra are a few of the artists who have helped out over the years.

Thursday marked the first day the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation began accepting applications for these 2023 scholarships. Juan Diego Medina, the CEO of LA Industria Inc., is sponsoring one of the Gifted Tuition Scholarships worth up to $100,000.

All scholarships are available to music students between the ages of 17 and 25. They include, as noted verbatim in an official release:

Three Gifted Tuition Scholarships of up to $100,000 each to be awarded to students to cover tuition costs towards a four-year bachelor’s degree in music starting in fall 2023 at the university of their choice.

Forty Tuition Assistance Scholarships of up to $10,000 each to be awarded to students pursuing a degree in music. This is a one-time award that will cover tuition costs over one year (fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters).

The deadline to apply for these scholarships is April 10, 2023.

Thus far, the foundation has awarded a total of $7.6 million in scholarships, grants, and music instrument donations through music education programs and events around the world.

“When it comes to pursuing a career in music, finances should not be a deterrent to cultivating talent,” said Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, in an official statement. “We are grateful for Nicky Jam’s generosity, which makes music education a reality for future generations of Latin music creators and preserves our legacy for years to come.”

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

