Livvy Dunne has been atop the NIL world since its inception — Boardroom breaks down her market value as well as the many deals she’s signed along the way.

NIL and Livvy Dunne have essentially become synonymous.

From the jump, the LSU gymnast has been a trailblazer in a space that was (and still is) new, leading the charge into the name, image, and likeness era as one of the top earners since it became an official thing in 2021. Her name has always been at or near the top of On3’s NIL Top 100 rankings, while her following has grown so much that she told her fans to chill out after a meet against Utah brought large crowds of supporters — mostly teenagers — despite her not even competing that day due to injury.

I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job❤️ — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) January 8, 2023

Before everyone in the country knew her name, Dunne — a former USA National Team member — was already making a name for herself through gymnastics, earning All-American honors on the uneven bars during her freshman campaign. The rising senior gymnast decided to use her still-growing popularity and influence in the NIL space by recently launching The Livvy Fund — in conjunction with LSU NIL collective Bayou Traditions — which “will place an emphasis on equitable access to deals and funds,” according to On3.

“As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine,” Dunne said in a statement. “I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female student-athletes while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports.”

Livvy hasn’t just changed her own life; she’s making a positive impact on her peers as well.

On the heels of her announcing the first-of-its-kind fund, Boardroom breaks down Dunne’s NIL valuation as well as some of the many deals that have gotten her here.

Livvy Dunne NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of July 14, 2023.

Women’s Gymnastics NIL rank: 1

Overall NIL 100 rank: 2

Annual Valuation: $3.4 million

10-week high: $3.5 million

10-week low: $3.3 million

Total social media followers: 11.9 million (7.5 million on TikTok, 4.3 million on Instagram, 105K on Twitter)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Only one person boasts a higher annual NIL valuation than Dunne — Bronny James at $6.5 million. Livvy sits above some of the biggest names in college football, including Caleb Williams and Arch Manning, and is joined by fellow LSU Tiger Angel Reese in the top five. She’s also carrying the torch for sports outside of football and basketball, being one of two athletes in the top 25 that play a different sport (the other being Texas track star Sam Hurley at No. 25 with a $991,000 annual valuation).

Notable Livvy Dunne NIL Deals

SI Swimsuit

Dunne and Reese made history by becoming the first two college athletes featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, an iconic cultural cornerstone.

“We are here to celebrate this incredible young woman and encourage the world to respect and applaud Livvy and her fellow athletes for owning the blood, sweat, and tears that have fueled a lifetime of achievements,” SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day told People.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more… pic.twitter.com/rxcaOH2Yp3 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 27, 2023

Motorola

In what appears to be her most recent NIL deal — although something could be getting cooked up right now, you never know — Dunne is promoting the cell phone company’s new razr+ phone. According to On3, Motorola flew Dunne to New York City for the phone’s launch party.

@livvy Love my Infinite Black @Motorola US razr+ and its incredible Flex View feature! 💫 With its bendable functionality, my phone transforms into a tripod, allowing me to capture content on the move! Pre-order yours starting June 15th ✨ #FlipTheScript #razr ♬ original sound – Olivia Dunne

Leaf Trading Cards

When the company throws out phrases such as “historic partnership” and “first gymnastics NIL trading card the world has ever seen,” it seems like a pretty big deal. Dunne and Leaf teamed up to create a trading card that is part of the company’s Pop Century Influencer Series.

“Olivia Dunne is a generational talent that transcends sports with her millions of social media following,” CJ Breen with Leaf told On3.

IT IS HERE!!!!!!



THIS IS A MONSTER!!!! @livvydunne OLIVIA "LIVVY" DUNNE FIRST EVER ROOKIE CARD!!!!!!!!



PRINT TO ORDER FOR A LIMITED TIME….



CLICK HERE: https://t.co/i4b8xRe93L pic.twitter.com/rw7mnafeXG — Leaf Trading Cards (@Leaf_Cards) December 22, 2022

Other notable deals: Vuori, Grubhub, PlantFuel