LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a match between the LSU Tigers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NIL superstar Olivia Dunne wants to help women student-athletes at LSU find success of their own. She’s launching The Livvy Fund to do it.

Olivia Dunne is perhaps the single biggest winner in the short history of NIL in college sports. Now, the LSU Tigers gymnast and social media phenom is stepping up to help her peers achieve their own success.

On Thursday, she launched “The Livvy Fund” in partnership with LSU collective Bayou Traditions, as reported by On3.

Dunne’s goal is to make the NIL space more equitable at LSU, helping women athletes earn more paid opportunities. On3 and Accelerator Active Energy have both agreed to contribute both money and business guidance through The Livvy Fund.

“As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine,” Dunne said in a statement. “I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports.”

Bayou Traditions appears fully on-board with the initiative as well.

“With the majority of NIL collective payouts going to male sports nationwide, it’s vital for our fan base and businesses to help us grow opportunities for LSU female athletes,” Bayou Traditions founder Carlos Spaht said on the occasion.

Dunne seems like the perfect candidate to start this first-of-its-kind NIL initiative. She made headlines this week by revealing she has been paid over $500,000 for a single social media post. This comes after Dunne has already inked deals with brands like ESPN, Body Armor, Motorola, GrubHub, Forever 21, and more. Her current social following stands at more than 10 million between Instagram and TikTok — though as of this writing it doesn’t look like she’s secured that coveted Bluesky invite just yet.

LSU may also be the perfect location for an initiative like this. While there are plenty of opportunities for male athletes in the Pelican State, women play a major role in college athletics. The LSU women’s basketball team just won the national championship behind an NIL superstar of their own in Angel Reese, and is enrolling elite transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow as the team looks to repeat. Its softball team also just finished a 42-win season, the women’s soccer team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the baseball team won its first NCAA title since 2009.