Angel Reese has seen significant growth in the NIL world — Boardroom breaks down her valuation and the deals she’s signed to get her there.

Livvy Dunne. Cavinder Twins. And now, Angel Reese.

When it comes to the name, image, and likeness space in 2023, there may not be another athlete out there who’s helped themselves more than LSU’s Angel Reese. Already receiving NIL attention in Baton Rouge prior to 2023, boasting existing deals with companies such as McDonald’s, Coach, and Mielle Organics, Reese has increased her valuation by $1.2 million since the Women’s Final Four, per On3, earning the site’s title as the Most Impactful Person in only the second year of NIL.

Simply put, when it comes to NIL Queen talk, the Bayou Barbie more than belongs in the conversation.

Reese led the Tigers in points (23 per game) and rebounds (15.4 per game) last season, setting an NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles. The 2022-23 campaign was capped in memorable fashion for Reese and Co., with LSU securing the natty and Reese taking home the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

And while her play clearly speaks for itself, Reese helped her NIL cause with her contagious on-court character and only continued to captivate audiences with her postgame pressers and social media posts. Speaking of social media, the Tiger star has added over 3.5 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter over the last few months, per On3.

While Reese continues to make waves in the women’s college basketball game, Boardroom breaks down her NIL valuation as well as the deals she’s accumulated thus far.

Angel Reese NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of June 29, 2023.

Women’s College Basketball NIL rank: 1

Overall NIL 100 rank: 5

10-week high: $1.6 million

10-week low: $1.4 million

Total social media followers: 4.6 million

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Notable Angel Reese NIL Deals

SI Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is one of the most iconic cultural cornerstones. Typically, it contains famous pro athletes, fashion models, and other celebrities, but this year’s made history by including Reese and fellow LSU Tiger Livvy Dunne, the first two college athletes ever to be featured in the series.

“While we’re of course here to celebrate her incredible achievements and athleticism, it wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit moment if we weren’t shining a light on Angel’s achievements off the court,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief, said. “Angel is combating the double standard in sports, especially for women. She is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women’s basketball.

“Her intensity, drive, and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard. Our goal here is to help empower as many women as we can and we’re beyond excited to do that alongside Angel Reese in the 2023 issue.”

This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.https://t.co/dli5aoaZGk — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2023

Starry

Add Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns to the list of athletes Angel Reese is now associated with via NIL.

In a video released on IG, Reese starred in a commercial for Starry, the official soft drink of the NBA, WNBA, and G League. The All-American could be seen chopping it up with the NBA stars about 3-pointers. However, one of the more noticeable moments of the video was when Reese threw up the “you can’t see me” motion, a nod to the celebration that became the talk of sports after she did the same thing to opponent Caitlin Clark in the NCAA title game.

PlayStation

If you still somehow haven’t heard of or are unfamiliar with Reese, perhaps you’re a gamer and noticed her in the latest commercial for Final Fantasy XVI. Through her NIL deal with PlayStation, the company pegged Reese — along with 49ers tight end George Kittle, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, F1 driver Pierre Gasly, and more — to help promote the latest installment of the long-running video game franchise.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s has been active in the NIL space, having previously reached deals with the Cavinder twins and former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV, among others. So, why not sign one of the most marketable athletes in the NIL space in Reese?

Following LSU’s national championship victory, Reese and her teammates Alexis Morris and Flau’jae Johnson, along with their coach Kim Mulkey, all worked the drive-thru of a local Cane’s as part of the deal.

LSU's Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Alexis Morris and Kim Mulkey spent Wednesday’s lunch working at Raising Cane's.



Cane’s has also done NIL deals with Stetson Bennett and Kansas players following national title runs.



More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/z3vZsFOkDo pic.twitter.com/ZudH8k470a — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) April 5, 2023

Other notable deals: Campus Ink, Caktus AI, Intuit TurboTax, JanSport, Bose, Sonic, Wingstop, TOGETHXR