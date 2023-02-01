Pepsi’s Sierra Mist replacement Starry will be endorsed by basketball luminaries, including Zion Williamson, A’ja Wilson, Klay Thompson, and Zach LaVine. It’s also now become the official soft drink of the NBA, WNBA, and G-League, the Pepsi company announced Wednesday.

The 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend will now boast Starry as its title sponsor beginning this month in Salt Lake City and will have competitors shoot two custom basketballs in each round from Starry range — 29 feet, 9 inches away.

“The NBA family and PepsiCo have a tremendous track record of finding new and meaningful ways to engage our fans, and bringing the success we’ve built with PepsiCo’s portfolio of brands to STARRY through NBA All-Star is a fitting way to introduce the product to the public,” said Tara Mulcahy, the NBA’s head of marketing partnerships.

Pepsi became the NBA’s official food and beverage partner in 2015, which incorporates brands like Gatorade, Doritos, Ruffles, Aquafina, Brisk, and now Starry.

“The WNBA is proud to continue its relationship with PepsiCo as Starry becomes the latest member in our lineup of world class partners,” said Colie Edison, the WNBA’s chief growth officer. “PepsiCo has been a strong supporter of the WNBA, helping grow the league through its activation around WNBA All-Star events like WNBA Live and the 3-Point Contest, and we look forward to being part of this special launch.”

The first Starry commercial will premiere during All-Star Weekend, featuring numerous notable names to help introduce the most important launch for Pepsi to begin 2023 to the masses.

