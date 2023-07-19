Angel Reese, Brock Bowers, and Hansel Emmanuel are among the athletes to sign on to an NIL deal with The Rock and ZOA Energy.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his energy drink brand ZOA Energy are entering the NIL game, and they’re doing so with a star-studded inaugural class.

Angel Reese (LSU women’s basketball) and Brock Bowers (Georgia football) are two of the seven “The Rock’s Warriors” that The Rock hand-picked because of how they exemplify the brand’s ethos of “optimism, enthusiasm and commitment to strive for something greater.”

The full list can be found below.

The Rock’s Warriors

Angel Reese, LSU (Basketball)

Brock Bowers, Georgia (Football)

Drake Maye, North Carolina (Football)

Hansel Enmanuel, Austin Peay (Basketball)

Amaya Gainer, FAMU (Softball)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (Football)

Kam Kinchens, Miami (Football)

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game,” The Rock said in a release. “With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

If many of those names look familiar, they should. Four of the seven are ranked in On3’s top 12 in overall NIL valuation. And while the corresponding dollar values should be taken with a grain of salt, it demonstrates exactly how active this class has been in the NIL space. As Boardroom previously highlighted, Reese has already done deals with heavy hitters like SI, Starry, PlayStation, Raising Cane’s, and more. Emmanuel signed with Adidas last year as a student-athlete at Northwestern State before transferring to Austin Peay.

ZOA Energy touts itself as a better-for-you energy drink, fueled by natural caffeine, no sugar, vitamins, and electrolytes. The goal is to help people become the best versions of themselves, something Reese can relate to.

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” she said in the release. “ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock’s Warriors.”

In addition to social media posts, The Rock’s Warriors will participate in national and regional retail partnerships and philanthropic events.