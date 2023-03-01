Texas freshman Arch Manning, middle, talks with another Texas recruiting target in TE Duce Robinson (right) before a game against TCU last season. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

As one of the highest-touted prospects in recent memory, incoming Texas QB Arch Manning is set to rake it in via NIL. Boardroom breaks down how much he’s worth without even playing a collegiate down.

Arch Manning is not your typical college football freshman.

First of all, the dude still isn’t even 18 years old, yet all eyes turn to him when he walks around the Texas campus after he enrolled early for the spring semester. Second, the hyped No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 grew up around some of the best to ever play under center as the nephew of longtime NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Third, Manning is already valued as a multi-million dollar athlete, per On3.com.

The five-star recruit is expected to be the one that finally leads the Longhorns to “being back,” but we’ll see how it plays out on the field. For now, let’s break down the early Arch Manning NIL story at Texas, which will surely fluctuate throughout his tenure in Austin.

Arch Manning’s NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Feb. 28, 2023.

College football NIL rank: 1

Overall NIL rank: 2

10-week high: $3,800,000

10-week low: $3,500,000

Manning topped the new college football NIL rankings when On3.com updated them for the new year. His $3.8 million valuation is not a monetary figure that he’s already earned, but rather a projection of what he can possibly make while in Austin. That number is higher than Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and top NFL QB prospect CJ Stroud.

To put things into further context, current Longhorn QB Quinn Ewers was also the No. 1 recruit in his graduating class, although he didn’t come with nearly the same fanfare that Manning has. Still, Ewers is a local kid who has a ton of NIL appeal to the Longhorns and the Austin area. How much is his current valuation? “Just” $621,000.

That figure is nothing to sneeze at, but it should illustrate just how much Manning stands to make as a college athlete.

Notable Deals

While Manning’s valuation sits near a cool $4 million, let’s remember that this is simply a projection. In fact, many experts believe he’s worth more than that.

Additionally, because he’s a fresh face on campus and because Texas is weird, Manning hasn’t announced any public NIL deals, though the behind-the-scenes negotiations have likely been taking place for some time. I mean, you don’t spend nearly $300K on a high school kid for one weekend if there aren’t further investments either already in place or ready to roll upon his arrival.

Deals will start rolling out for Manning, and they’ll likely be with some of the biggest sponsor names in CFB. He’ll also likely take advantage of the cult-like following the Longhorns have in Texas with numerous local deals as well.