Arch Manning Gets the Panini Trading Card Treatment in First Official NIL Deal

The Texas QB signed an exclusive multiyear NIL trading card deal with Panini that includes auctioning a 1-of-1 autograph card for charity.

One of the most hyped quarterback prospects in quite some time, Texas freshman QB Arch Manning signed an exclusive multiyear trading card partnership deal with Panini America, the company announced Tuesday. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, grandson of Archie Manning, and son of Cooper Manning will also include autographed cards as part of this pact, which Panini claims is Arch’s only official NIL deal to date (at least publicly).

To launch this new deal, Panini is auctioning off a 1-of-1 Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting children and their families in Central Texas with support from St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation. The winning bidder will also receive a special meet-and-greet with Manning that includes catching passes from the phenom and the chance to present the check to the winning bid’s auction beneficiaries.

The auction is now live and runs until Saturday at 9 pm EST.



“Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up,” Manning said. “Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special.

“Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

Manning was the third-ranked pocket QB in ESPN’s class of 2023, tied with USC‘s Malachi Nelson and UCLA‘s Dante Moore with a 93 overall grade. Arch, a graduate of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans just like his uncles Peyton and Eli, will be featured in select Panini marketing activations and he and Panini will collaborate on unique NIL cards together throughout the agreement.

“Arch Manning is an outstanding addition to the Panini family, and we are proud to serve as his first and only NIL partner,” Jason Howarth, Panini America’s senior vice president of athlete relations, said. “We couldn’t be more pleased that our first activity together will go toward such a worthy cause. We look forward to working with Arch on many other exciting initiatives in the years to come.”

Manning joins a growing roster of exclusive Panini athletes including Kylian Mbappé, Luka Dončić, Christian Pulisic, Charles Barkley, David Beckham, Amen and Ausar Thompson, and fellow Texas QB Quinn Ewers.