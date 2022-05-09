The comic and a slew of celebrity guests are getting back to the ice tubs for another run of the show on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network.

Kevin Hart and Hartbeat, the superstar comedian’s media company, will once again return to bathtubs full of ice for Season 6 of Cold as Balls on Laugh Out Loud network. Guests for the eight episodes this season will feature Tyreek Hill, WWE superstar Sasha Banks, Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, DK Metcalf, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. The show will be produced alongside OBB pictures.

Each of Hart’s guests enters the tub in a distinct phase in their life. Tyreek Hill recently became the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. Malcolm Jenkins retired after playing 13 seasons. And both George Kittle and DK Metcalf will be catching passes from new quarterbacks after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos and Jimmy Garappolo awaits an expected trade out of San Francisco.

Hart is also swimming in new waters himself. In April, HartBeat raised $100 million from Abry Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston. The New York Times reported Abry bought a 15% stake in HartBeat in a deal that valued the company at more than $650 million.

“Kevin’s at the top of his game, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey with him and HartBeat”, says Michael D. Ratner, showrunner and founder/CEO of OBB, in a release. “We’re incredibly proud of the massive audience that this partnership has built and are excited to give our fans a brand new season in the tub.”

Photos via Tina Maher (Laugh Out Loud)

Old Spice will additionally return as the show’s presenting sponsor.

“Old Spice has always been about creating crave-worthy content that he actively seeks to watch,” says Matt Krehbiel, brand vice-president at Old Spice in a release. “Whether you’re watching the unexpected with friends or in the ice tub with Kevin, the ridiculously long-lasting protection of new Old Spice Dry Sprays will help you smell ready for anything.”

Cold as Balls has garnered over 1.34 billion views to date since premiering in 2018. The show has previously featured LaVar Ball, Blake Griffin, Lamar Odom, gaming and esports superstar Ninja, The Undertaker, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, and Tony Hawk.