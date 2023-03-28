He’s an eight-time All-Star with at least one more huge deal in his future — let’s take a closer look at the details of the Astros’ head-turning José Altuve contract.
As an American League MVP and a two-time World Series champion, José Altuve is putting together a baseball resume that might just land him in the Hall of Fame one day if he can keep his status as one of baseball’s premier middle infielders into his mid-30s.
In the meantime, even if he retired right this second, the Houston Astros star can count himself among one of the biggest MLB earners on the block thanks to the seven-year, $163.5 million extension he signed after a 2017 season that earned him MVP honors at the expense of Aaron Judge and his first championship ring at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So, with free agency inching ever closer, what’s the financial 4-1-1 on H-Town’s eight-time All-Star?
Let’s explore the finer details of the Stros’ impressive José Altuve contract.
José Altuve Contract Details & Salary
Salary data via Spotrac.
Years: 7
Total value: $163,500,000
Average annual value: $23,357,143
Free agency: 2025
Annual contract extension salary numbers:
2018: $17,000,000
2019: $16,500,000
2020: $9,703,704
2021: $26,000,000
2022: $26,000,000
2023: $26,000,000
2024: $26,000,000
All told, Altuve’s compensation package ranks him:
- No. 2 among second basemen behind Marcus Semien and No. 30 among all MLB players by total value
- Tied at No. 1 among second basemen with Semien and No. 20 among all MLB players by 2023 salary
- No. 34 among MLB players by average annual salary
- By total value, more than the career earnings of all but 10 active MLB players to date
José Altuve’s Career Earnings
Salary earnings data via Spotrac.
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $108,945,289
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024: $160,945,289
