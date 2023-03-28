About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries March 28, 2023
Sam Dunn
José Altuve Contract & Salary Breakdown

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Last Updated: March 29, 2023
He’s an eight-time All-Star with at least one more huge deal in his future — let’s take a closer look at the details of the Astros’ head-turning José Altuve contract.

As an American League MVP and a two-time World Series champion, José Altuve is putting together a baseball resume that might just land him in the Hall of Fame one day if he can keep his status as one of baseball’s premier middle infielders into his mid-30s.

In the meantime, even if he retired right this second, the Houston Astros star can count himself among one of the biggest MLB earners on the block thanks to the seven-year, $163.5 million extension he signed after a 2017 season that earned him MVP honors at the expense of Aaron Judge and his first championship ring at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, with free agency inching ever closer, what’s the financial 4-1-1 on H-Town’s eight-time All-Star?

Let’s explore the finer details of the Stros’ impressive José Altuve contract.

Click here to read Boardroom’s rundown of the highest-paid MLB players of 2023.

José Altuve Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 7
Total value: $163,500,000
Average annual value: $23,357,143
Free agency: 2025

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2018: $17,000,000
2019: $16,500,000
2020: $9,703,704
2021: $26,000,000
2022: $26,000,000
2023: $26,000,000
2024: $26,000,000

All told, Altuve’s compensation package ranks him:

  • No. 2 among second basemen behind Marcus Semien and No. 30 among all MLB players by total value
  • Tied at No. 1 among second basemen with Semien and No. 20 among all MLB players by 2023 salary
  • No. 34 among MLB players by average annual salary
  • By total value, more than the career earnings of all but 10 active MLB players to date

José Altuve’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $108,945,289

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024: $160,945,289

Jose AltuveMLBbaseballMajor League BaseballMLB ContractsHouston Astros
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.