He’s an eight-time All-Star with at least one more huge deal in his future — let’s take a closer look at the details of the Astros’ head-turning José Altuve contract.

As an American League MVP and a two-time World Series champion, José Altuve is putting together a baseball resume that might just land him in the Hall of Fame one day if he can keep his status as one of baseball’s premier middle infielders into his mid-30s.

In the meantime, even if he retired right this second, the Houston Astros star can count himself among one of the biggest MLB earners on the block thanks to the seven-year, $163.5 million extension he signed after a 2017 season that earned him MVP honors at the expense of Aaron Judge and his first championship ring at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, with free agency inching ever closer, what’s the financial 4-1-1 on H-Town’s eight-time All-Star?

Let’s explore the finer details of the Stros’ impressive José Altuve contract.

José Altuve Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 7

Total value: $163,500,000

Average annual value: $23,357,143

Free agency: 2025

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2018: $17,000,000

2019: $16,500,000

2020: $9,703,704

2021: $26,000,000

2022: $26,000,000

2023: $26,000,000

2024: $26,000,000

The 2023 All-Salary #MLB Roster



SP: Scherzer/Verlander, $43.3M

RP: Edwin Diaz, $23.75M

C: JT Realmuto, $23.875M

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, $26M

2B: Jose Altuve, $26M

SS: Carlos Correa, $36M

3B: Anthony Rendon, $38M

OF: Aaron Judge, $40M

OF: Mike Trout, $35.45M

OF: Kris Bryant, $27M — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 28, 2023

All told, Altuve’s compensation package ranks him:

No. 2 among second basemen behind Marcus Semien and No. 30 among all MLB players by total value

Tied at No. 1 among second basemen with Semien and No. 20 among all MLB players by 2023 salary

No. 34 among MLB players by average annual salary

By total value, more than the career earnings of all but 10 active MLB players to date

José Altuve’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $108,945,289

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024: $160,945,289