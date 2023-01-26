This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

For the second year in a row, the Bengals phenom and the Chiefs superstar clash for a spot in the Super Bowl. From wins to earnings to individual records, let’s talk Mahomes vs. Burrow.

Two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks will meet once again in the AFC Championship as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes faces Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. With another Super Bowl trip on the line for both QBs, this matchup is guaranteed to be a battle.

Before Mahomes vs. Burrow enters its next chapter, here’s everything you need to know about this signal-caller rivalry.

All-Time Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow NFL Records

Joe Burrow owns a perfect 3-0 all-time record against Patrick Mahomes. These quarterbacks first squared off during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season — Burrow threw for a whopping 446 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-31 win at home.

Just a few weeks later, Burrow and Mahomes matched up in the AFC Championship Game. This time, the Bengals went on the road, but they still emerged victorious. Burrow recorded 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 27-24 win.

This pair met again this past regular season in Cincinnati. Burrow led another 27-24 victory at home, registering 286 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 13 win.

Mahomes vs. Burrow Head-to-head Results & Stats

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have had some memorable performances against one another. Burrow currently owns the head-to-head edge in both passing yards (446) and TDs (four) in a single game among their three previous meetings.

Check out the full results and stats from each game of the Mahomes vs. Burrow rivalry below.

Jan. 2, 2022 (Week 17, 2021 regular season)

Result : Chiefs 31, Bengals 34

: Chiefs 31, Bengals 34 Patrick Mahomes : 259 passing yards / 2 TDs / 0 INTs / 113.9 QB rating

: 259 passing yards / 2 TDs / 0 INTs / 113.9 QB rating Joe Burrow: 446 passing yards / 4 TDs / 0 INTs / 148.0 QB rating

Jan. 30, 2022 (AFC Championship)

Result : Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 Patrick Mahomes : 275 passing yards / 3 TDs / 2 INTs / 91.3 QB rating

: 275 passing yards / 3 TDs / 2 INTs / 91.3 QB rating Joe Burrow: 250 passing yards / 2 TDs / 1 INT / 86.5 QB rating

Dec. 4, 2022 (Week 13, 2022 regular season)

Result : Chiefs 24, Bengals 27

: Chiefs 24, Bengals 27 Patrick Mahomes : 223 passing yards / 1 TD / 0 INTs / 98.2 QB rating

: 223 passing yards / 1 TD / 0 INTs / 98.2 QB rating Joe Burrow: 286 passing yards / 2 TDs / 0 INTs / 126.6 QB rating

Jan. 29, 2023 (AFC Championship)

Result : TBD

: TBD Patrick Mahomes : TBD

: TBD Joe Burrow: TBD

— Isaiah De Los Santos

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Contracts & Career Salary Earnings

Joe Burrow

Contract type: Rookie scale

Contract length: 4 years (plus fifth-year team option)

Total value: $36,190,137

Average annual value: $9,047,534

Free agency: 2024 or 2025

2022 salary: $3,900,012

Career NFL earnings through 2022 season: $30,627,385

Estimated earnings through 2023 season: $36,172,403

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on the details of Burrow’s contract with the Bengals.

Click here to read Boardroom’s projection for Burrow’s upcoming contract extension.

Patrick Mahomes

Contract type: Extension

Contract length: 10 years

Total value: $450,000,000

Average annual value: $45,000,000

Free agency: 2032

2022 salary: $29,450,000

Career NFL earnings through 2022 season: $76,904,472

Estimated earnings through 2031 season: $491,454,472

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on the details of Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs.

Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

