Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel Get a Deadfellaz Makeover For Reignmakers Football

Deadfellaz is taking its IP to the NFL with a new collaboration with DraftKings’ Reignmakers fantasy game.

The pair teamed up to transform 13 NFL players into limited-edition NFT cards that will be playable in DraftKings’ NFT-focused spin on fantasy football. Reignmakers Football lets collectors draft and build teams consisting of NFT player cards that can be used in virtual fantasy-style games.

Deadfellaz is a gender-neutral NFT project that features green characters with randomized traits and attributes. Nick Chubb, Jalen Hurts, Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel, and Matthew Stafford are some of the players that will be transformed into Deadfellaz characters. Additional players will be announced later ahead of the scheduled Oct. 25 NFT drop.

“With this collaboration, we are connecting our communities to create a Reignmakers Football experience with a Deadfellaz twist that we believe you can’t get anywhere else,” Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and President of DraftKings North America, said in a statement. “We are excited for The Horde to experience Reignmakers Football in time for the Halloween weekend’s football matchups.”

This deal was made possible through DraftKings’ already established partnership with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), which grants the company licensing rights for active NFL players, including using their name, image, and likeness.

The collection will consist of 26 unique NFT cards with 13 “CORE” and 13 “RARE” variations of the featured NFL players. There isn’t a cap on how many NFTs will be included in the collection at this time. Holders will get access to Deadfellaz contests and exclusive NFT prizes and be able to compete for over $1 million in weekly prizes available within Reignmakers Football during the NFL season.

The Deadfellaz-themed NFL player cards will be eligible to join Reignmakers Football lineups on Oct. 30.

“We love building bridges from the Web3 space into other communities like fantasy sports fans,” Deadfellaz Co-founders Betty and Psych said of the partnership. “This collaboration with Reignmakers provides a strong opportunity to innovate and bring the value of Web3 to the fantasy sports industry.”

The Deadfellaz Web3 project particularly loves to maximize its reach during the Halloween season. This new collaboration with DraftKings comes after the Web3 brand announced a partnership with Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak on a limited-edition apparel collection. “The Horde,” as the Deadfellaz community styles itself, can grab merch during the project’s DEADZONE LA event later this month.

