The third annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball event takes place in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 and will be televised on TNT.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will make its return to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for its third consecutive year.

With support from WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Horizon Sports & Experiences, and actor-director-entreprenuer Michael B. Jordan, this year’s edition of the event will feature an HBCU basketball doubleheader to be televised nationally on TNT. This year, free streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group — additionally joins the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic as a partner and will re-air both games.

The slate will include the first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup between Grambling State and Jackson State, as well as the battle for “the real HU” when Hampton University takes on Howard University.

During halftime, the respective schools’ bands will perform in a highly-anticipated showdown of their own.

According to an official press release, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic “reflects their shared mission of shining a light on and supporting HBCUs and their students.”

Moreover, as has been done in the past with other classics, part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will support organizations focused on advancing Black educational institutions and the local Newark community.

Tickets for the 2024 Legacy Classic are available now via Ticketmaster.