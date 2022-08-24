Michael B. Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic to Return in 2023

The HBCU men’s college basketball doubleheader will feature Hampton facing Norfolk State and Delaware State taking on Morgan State.

Michael B. Jordan’s HBCU college basketball showcase, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, will return for a second year on Feb. 4, 2023, event organizers announced on Wednesday. The event will again feature a doubleheader of four HBCU men’s teams that will take the court at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

In addition to the games themselves, last year’s event featured plenty of additional programming, including an HBCU Career Summit and a startup pitch competition with Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures and MaC Venture Capital. Over 20 HBCU schools participated in the events and Legacy Classic partners donated approximately $370,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and participating schools.

In 2023, expect something similar. The pitch competition will return, as well as other career opportunities, per a release. There will also be a band showcase and live musical performances.

The games themselves will air on TNT and pit Hampton against Norfolk State, and Delaware State against Morgan State. Hampton and Norfolk State are former conference rivals who will now meet in a non-conference setting for the fifth year in a row. As for Delaware State and Morgan State, this game presents a bit of an odd situation. Not only are the schools both members of the MEAC and already scheduled to play each other twice in conference action, but this game will fall just one week after the two teams meet on Morgan State’s campus. For the purpose of the MEAC standings, this will be a non-conference game.

In last year’s games, North Carolina A&T defeated Howard and NC Central beat Delaware State. The Hornets were a late replacement to the Legacy Classic, which was supposed to feature NC Central playing Hampton, before COVID-19 caused the Pirates to pull out of the event.

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is produced by WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports Entertainment. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.