Deals & Investments June 26, 2023
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan Buy Into Alpine F1 Team

Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto
Ryan Reynolds is among the investors that bought 24% of F1’s Alpine at a $900 million valuation.

After lifting Welsh soccer club Wrexham to new heights, Ryan Reynolds has his sights set on Formula 1 — Alpine to be exact.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments is part of an investor group that bought a 24% stake in Alpine Racing at a $900 million valuation, the team announced Monday. Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners led the €200 million investment that also included Michael B. Jordan and Reynolds’ Wrexham business partner Rob McElhenney.

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels,” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said. “The incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

RedBird has a slew of sports holdings, namely AC Milan, Fenway Sports Group, On Location, and the XFL. Presumably, that will help Alpine in sponsorship, hospitality, commercial business, ticketing, and merchandising. Reynolds’ Maximum Effort will help the team in media and marketing after helping transform Wrexham from a no-name 5th division football club into a global brand. This news comes less than two weeks after Reynolds’ quest to buy the Ottawa Senators officially failed with the team sold to a group led by billionaire Michael Andlauer.

This key investment from some of the biggest players in global sports will significantly boost the team’s efforts off the track. On the track, Alpine, led by drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, are currently fifth in the F1 constructors standings.

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.