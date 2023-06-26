Deadpool can’t seem to miss the target — Boardroom takes a closer look at the biggest companies and investments in Ryan Reynolds’ ledger.

If Vancouver, British Columbia’s own Ryan Reynolds had only ever appeared in The Croods, Detective Pikachu, Free Guy, Deadpool, and Deadpool 2 his films would still boast an all-time box office gross of quite nearly $3 billion. Since most of his appearances over the last 20 years have been as a lead actor, that amounts to no small amount of take-home pay over the course of his career to date — to say nothing of his ever-expanding contributions as a producer through his own company, Maximum Effort.

But of course, when Reynolds isn’t not teleporting right through the fourth wall decked out in Wade Wilson’s jumpsuit, he has found himself increasingly making headlines as an investor and mogul.

And though it may be his most endeavor outside Hollywood, the rundown of Ryan Reynolds’ business ventures (and the massive dollar figures that accompany them) goes far beyond Wrexham AFC. We’re talking fintech, alcoholic beverages, auto racing, and beyond, folks.

Let’s take a closer look.

The Ryan Reynolds Companies, Businesses & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of the most important Ryan Reynolds businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

Wrexham AFC

Type : Professional soccer club

: Professional soccer club Role : Co-owner and Chairman

: Co-owner and Chairman Purchased : 2020 (with Rob McElhenney via RR McReynolds Company LLC)

: 2020 (with Rob McElhenney via RR McReynolds Company LLC) Purchase price : £2,000,000 (about $2,500,000)

: £2,000,000 (about $2,500,000) Fun fact: Though the city of Wrexham is situated in northeast Wales, they have played in the English football system since 1921.

Mint Mobile

Type : Wireless network provider

: Wireless network provider Role : Spokesperson; former co-owner before sale to T-Mobile (reported 20-25% equity stake)

: Spokesperson; former co-owner before sale to T-Mobile (reported 20-25% equity stake) Invested : 2019

: 2019 Sale price : $1,300,000

: $1,300,000 Fun fact: Reynolds reportedly made upwards of $300 million when T-Mobile acquired the company in 2023.

Alpine F1 Team

Maximum Effort

Type : Production company

: Production company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2018

: 2018 Fun fact: Maximum Effort’s key film and TV productions include the Deadpool film series, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

Fubo

Type : Streaming platform

: Streaming platform Role : Investor

: Investor Invested : 2022

: 2022 Fun Fact: Through Maximum Effort, Reynolds helped launch a dedicated channel on Fubo called the Maximum Effort Network. In 2023, the channel expanded into Welsh-language programming with “Welsh Wednesdays” in cooperation with Wales-based public TV station S4C.

Aviation American Gin

Type : Beverage distiller

: Beverage distiller Role : Investor; former co-owner

: Investor; former co-owner Invested : 2018

: 2018 Sale price : Up to $610,000,000

: Up to $610,000,000 Fun fact: Reynolds helped spearhead Aviation’s brand development through Maximum Effort Marketing, a division of his production company he later sold to performance marketing company MNTN

Wealthsimple