It’s time to attack the NFL postseason with the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds and bespoke props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The first slate of the NFL postseason — SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND, if you like — is packed to the brim with regular season rematches and division rivalries. And they’re often such jaunty fun that sometimes, you’ve just gotta resist wanting to shake things up a bit.
May we direct your attention, then, to the Twin Cities?
The New York Giants are the tertiary reason as to why 75% of the NFC East made it to the Playoffs, but they’re here in Minnesota hoping to be giant-killers. The Vikings have ranked among the NFC’s upper crust all season long, but despite winning the NFC North division running away, they actually sport a negative point differential. Devotees will also recall that on Christmas Eve, the Soldiers of #Skol barely edged the G-Men by a final score of 27-24.
Let the games begin.
Heading into Sunday’s throwdown, let’s take a good look at all the latest Giants vs. Vikings odds, as well as the finest prop bets and bespoke parlays, straight from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Giants Odds: AFC Wild Card Round
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Minnesota Vikings -3 (-106) / New York Giants +3 (-114)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-158) / Giants (+132)
- Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-104) / UNDER 48.5 (-118)
New York Giants Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings Prop Bets
Anytime TD Scorer
- Dalvin Cook: -130
- Saquon Barkley: -120
- Justin Jefferson: +110
- Daniel Jones: +190
- Adam Thielen: +220
- TJ Hockenson: +230
- Richie James: +250
- Isaiah Hodgins: +280
- Darius Slayton: +280
- KJ Osborn: +290
- Alexander Mattison: +290
- Daniel Bellinger: +300
- Irv Smith Jr: +390
- Gary Brightwell: +400
- Matt Breida: +400
- Giants Defense: +700
- Lawrence Cager: +700
- Vikings Defense: +750
- Jalen Reagor: +800
- Jalen Nailor: +800
- Kirk Cousins: +950
- Kenny Golladay: +950
- Marcus Johnson: +950
- Kene Nwangwu: +1000
- Johnny Mundt: +1000
- CJ Ham: +1000
First TD Scorer
- Dalvin Cook: +600
- Saquon Barkley: +650
- Justin Jefferson: +750
- Daniel Jones: +1200
- TJ Hockenson: +1300
- Adam Thielen: +1400
- Richie James: +1500
- Alexander Mattison: +1600
- Isaiah Hodgins: +1600
- Daniel Bellinger: +1600
- KJ Osborn: +1700
- Darius Slayton: +1800
To Score 2+ TDs
- Dalvin Cook: +420
- Saquon Barkley: +440
- Justin Jefferson: +650
- Daniel Jones: +1200
- TJ Hockenson: +1400
- Adam Thielen: +1400
- Richie James: +1600
- Isaiah Hodgins: +1900
- Alexander Mattison: +2000
- Daniel Bellinger: +2000
Top NFC Wild Card Vikings-Giants Player Props
- Kirk Cousins over/under 277.5 passing yards: -114
- Daniel Jones O/U 240.5 passing yards: -114
- Saquon Barkley O/U 73.5 rushing yards: -114
- Daniel Jones OVER (-118) / UNDER (-112) 38.5 rushing yards
- Dalvin Cook O/U 71.5 rushing yards: -114
- Kirk Cousins O/U 1.5 rushing yards: -114
- Justin Jefferson O/U 95.5 receiving yards: -114
- TJ Hockenson O/U 51.5 receiving yards: -114
- Darius Slayton O/U 50.5 receiving yards: -114
- Adam Thielen O/U 35.5 receiving yards: -114
- KJ Osborn O/U 35.5 receiving yards: -114
- Saquon Barkley OVER (-110) / UNDER (-120) 22.5 receiving yards
- Dalvin Cook O/U 15.5 receiving yards: -114
FanDuel Special Props
- Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback: -195
- Za’Darius Smith to Record a Sack & Minnesota Vikings to Win: +175
- Danielle Hunter to Record a Sack & Minnesota Vikings to Win: +210
- Kayvon Thibodeaux to Record a Sack & New York Giants to Win: +280
- Darius Slayton 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +290
- TJ Hockenson 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +320
- Dexter Lawrence to Record a Sack & New York Giants to Win: +330
- Minnesota Vikings to Record 5+ Sacks vs New York Giants: +420
- Justin Jefferson 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +430
- Daniel Jones 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +440
- Both Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones to Each Complete 25+ Passes: +480
- KJ Osborn 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +500
- Adam Thielen 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +550
- Richie James 30+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +600
- Dalvin Cook 40+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +600
- Isaiah Hodgins 30+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +750
- Saquon Barkley 40+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +800
- Both Teams to Score in Each Quarter: +850
- New York Giants to Record 5+ Sacks vs Minnesota Vikings: +900
- Minnesota Vikings to Record 6+ Sacks vs New York Giants: +1000
