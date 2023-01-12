It’s time to attack the NFL postseason with the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds and bespoke props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The first slate of the NFL postseason — SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND, if you like — is packed to the brim with regular season rematches and division rivalries. And they’re often such jaunty fun that sometimes, you’ve just gotta resist wanting to shake things up a bit.

May we direct your attention, then, to the Twin Cities?

The New York Giants are the tertiary reason as to why 75% of the NFC East made it to the Playoffs, but they’re here in Minnesota hoping to be giant-killers. The Vikings have ranked among the NFC’s upper crust all season long, but despite winning the NFC North division running away, they actually sport a negative point differential. Devotees will also recall that on Christmas Eve, the Soldiers of #Skol barely edged the G-Men by a final score of 27-24.

Let the games begin.

Heading into Sunday’s throwdown, let’s take a good look at all the latest Giants vs. Vikings odds, as well as the finest prop bets and bespoke parlays, straight from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Giants Odds: AFC Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Minnesota Vikings -3 (-106) / New York Giants +3 (-114)

: Minnesota Vikings -3 (-106) / New York Giants +3 (-114) Moneyline : Vikings (-158) / Giants (+132)

: Vikings (-158) / Giants (+132) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-104) / UNDER 48.5 (-118)

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Prop Bets

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Wild Card Sunday

