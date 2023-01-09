It’s down to this. Let’s celebrate the 2023 CFP Championship with a big TCU vs. Georgia prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The Dawgs. The defending champs. The team hoping to inspire the use of a different sort of d-word — dynasty — if they can manage one more win.

The Frogs. Well, Texas Christian University is officially the ultimate bandwagon team playing with more house money than even Danny Ocean could steal following a bang-bang semifinal upset of much-favored Michigan.

On Monday night in Inglewood, California, college football’s last two teams standing meet for the fifth time ever, and the first since the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016. And this time, the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy is on the line in a matchup few would have conceived of just four or five short months ago.

With that in mind, let’s wrap this season of college football prognostications with a Georgia vs. TCU prediction, issue our 2023 CFP Championship best bet, and roll through the latest odds and expert betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

CFP Championship 2023: TCU vs. Georgia Odds

Moneyline

Georgia Bulldogs: -500

TCU Horned Frogs: +375

Spread

TCU +13.5: -110

Georgia -13.5: -110

Over/under total points

OVER 62.5: -114

UNDER 62.5: -106

UGA vs. TCU College Football Playoff Prop Bets

Team prop specials

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG: -310

1+ TDs to be scored in each quarter: -170

Each team to score 1+ rushing TD AND 1+ passing TD: -140

8+ total TDs AND 4+ total FGs: +165

Each team to score 2+ TDs AND 2+ FGs: +210

1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +390

9+ total TDs AND 5+ total FGs: +410

Both teams to score points in all 4 quarters: +500

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG in each half: +650

Each team to score 2+ rushing TDs AND 2+ passing TDs: +700

1+ TD AND 1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +750

10+ total TDs AND 6+ total FGs: +1000

6+ TDs in each half: +1500

8+ TDs in each half: +16000

Winning margin

Georgia by 1-13 points: +165

Georgia by 14+: -115

TCU by 1-13 points: +600

TCU by 14+: +3800

Spread + over/under parlays

TCU +12.5 AND Over 61.5 points: +230

TCU +12.5 AND Under 61.5 points: +290

Georgia –12.5 AND Over 61.5 points: +230

Georgia –12.5 AND Under 61.5 points: +280

Georgia vs. TCU Prediction: CFP National Championship 2023

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

TCU enters this game as a massive underdog after being just the second Big 12 team to make the College Football Playoff. It’s safe to say the Horned Frogs embrace the role, though. They have been exceeding expectations all year long, but run into the best team in the country on Monday.

Georgia and TCU ranks very similarly on the offensive side of the ball. They each check in among the top 15 teams in points per game, average scoring margin and rushing yards per game. It’s on defense where the Bulldogs shine. They allow only 15.9 points (No. 5 in FBS) on 318.2 yards (No. 10) per game.

These teams last met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl, where head coach Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to a 31-23 victory in his first year. I see a comparable contest going down on Monday. Georgia is packed with talent on both sides of the ball and should pull away in the second half.

TCU vs. Georgia Prediction: UGA 38, TCU 31

CFP National Championship Best Bet: Over 62.5 total points (-114)

