NIL & Student Athletes January 7, 2023
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Georgia Football’s Biggest NIL Stars of 2022-23

(Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Who’s the “top dawg” on campus as it relates to Georgia NIL deals? We asked the experts to deliver a definitive Bulldogs top 10.

The two best teams in all of college football — the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs — are set to settle the score during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. And while the programs have both proven to be formidable on the field, when it comes to the NIL game, it’s no contest.

Georgia ranks as the No. 3 team in the country, according to On3.com’s NIL team rankings. The Horned Frogs? No. 34. (These rankings are compiled via On3.com’s proprietary algorithm that estimates college and high school athletes’ overall endorsement market values week to week.)

To further illustrate the difference: Every single Bulldog player received an NIL deal this season, largely due to the program’s Classic City Collective, one of the best NIL collectives in the country. The average NIL valuation among Georgia players sits at $71,000, while TCU boasts an average of $26,000.

So, we got to thinking: Who in the Georgia Football program is the “top dawg” when it comes to NIL? Here’s what we found.

Be sure to also check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the top NIL earners at TCU in 2022-23.

Georgia NIL Market Values for the 2022-23 Football Season

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Jan. 6, 2023.

1. Senior QB Stetson Bennett IV: $1,300,000

  • College football NIL rank: 8
  • Overall NIL rank: 14
  • 10-week high: $1,300,000
  • 10-week low: $862,000
  • Notable deal: Georgia Dairy Alliance (changed nickname from Mailman to Milkman)

2. Sophomore TE Brock Bowers: $1,100,000

  • College football NIL rank: 12
  • Overall NIL rank: 19
  • 10-week high: $1,100,000
  • 10-week low: $1,100,000
  • Notable deal: Zaxby’s

3. Junior DL Jalen Carter: $896,000

  • College football NIL rank: 16
  • Overall NIL rank: 30
  • 10-week high: $120,000
  • 10-week low: $896,000
  • Notable deal: NASCAR Quaker State 400

4. Senior S Christopher Smith: $671,000

  • College football NIL rank: 32
  • Overall NIL rank: 54
  • 10-week high: $671,000
  • 10-week low: $665,000
  • Notable deal: The Players Lounge (Web3/NIL community)

5. Sophomore OT Broderick James: $468,000

  • College football NIL rank: 55
  • Overall NIL rank: 97
  • 10-week high: $468,000
  • 10-week low: $365,000
  • Notable deal: None confirmed

6. Sophomore CB Kelee Ringo: $445,000

7. Junior OT Warren McClendon: $364,000

8. Junior TE Darnell Washington: $302,000

9. Senior RB Kenny McIntosh: $289,000

10. Sophomore OT Tate Ratledge: $275,000

Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.