NIL & Student Athletes January 6, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

TCU Football’s Biggest NIL Stars of 2022-23

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Who’s the big man on campus as it relates to TCU NIL deals? We asked the experts to deliver a definitive Horned Frogs top 10.

Good ol’ 2022 was the first full calendar year of amateur athletics’ NIL monetization era, and as with the back half of ’21, college football made the most frequent headlines as athletes both long-celebrated and recently ascended cashed checks with sneaker and apparel brands, restaurants, car dealerships, and, yes, mustard.

If you’re Bryce Young or Bronny James, you were already a household name before the name, image, and likeness revolution came. If you’re a purple-clad TCU Horned Frog, however, there’s a decent chance you didn’t have a dedicated notecard in Phil Knight’s Rolodex entering the fall of 2022. But just like that, Sonny Dykes’ team ran through the Big 12 and smash-and-grabbed their way to the College Football Playoff as part of a dream season that will be long remembered.

With that in mind, we naturally got to thinking about just who on the TCU football roster has benefited the most from this meteoric rise as it relates to the ever-expanding marketplace for lucrative brand deals.

To get a better sense of who’s who across the TCU NIL landscape here and now, we consulted On3.com’s proprietary algorithm that estimates college and high school athletes’ overall endorsement market values week to week.

Here’s what we found.

TCU NIL Market Values for the 2022-23 Football Season

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Jan. 5, 2023.

1. Senior QB Max Duggan: $667,000

  • College football NIL rank: 33
  • Overall NIL rank: 55
  • 10-week high: $667,000
  • 10-week low: $370,000
  • Notable deal: None confirmed

2. Junior RB Kendre Miller: $346,000

  • College football NIL rank: 100
  • Overall NIL rank: 160
  • 10-week high: $445,000
  • 10-week low: $291,000
  • Notable deal: Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes

3. Junior WR Quentin Johnston: $298,000

  • College football NIL rank: 130
  • Overall NIL rank: 205
  • 10-week high: $337,000
  • 10-week low: $241,000
  • Notable deal: Flying T Club

4. Senior CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson: $251,000

  • College football NIL rank: 163
  • Overall NIL rank: 262
  • 10-week high: $297,000
  • 10-week low: $143,000
  • Notable deal: Cameo

5. Senior LB Marcel Brooks: $64,000

  • College football NIL rank: 814
  • Overall NIL rank: 1,390
  • 10-week high: $64,000
  • 10-week low: $64,000
  • Notable deal: Raising Cane’s

6. Freshman CB Ronald Lewis: $62,000

7. Senior CB Noah Daniels: $48,000

8. Junior LB Jamoi Hodge: $44,000

9. Sophomore CB Keontae Jenkins: $42,000

10. Freshman WR Jordan Hudson: $39,000

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.