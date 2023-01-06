Who’s the big man on campus as it relates to TCU NIL deals? We asked the experts to deliver a definitive Horned Frogs top 10.

Good ol’ 2022 was the first full calendar year of amateur athletics’ NIL monetization era, and as with the back half of ’21, college football made the most frequent headlines as athletes both long-celebrated and recently ascended cashed checks with sneaker and apparel brands, restaurants, car dealerships, and, yes, mustard.

If you’re Bryce Young or Bronny James, you were already a household name before the name, image, and likeness revolution came. If you’re a purple-clad TCU Horned Frog, however, there’s a decent chance you didn’t have a dedicated notecard in Phil Knight’s Rolodex entering the fall of 2022. But just like that, Sonny Dykes’ team ran through the Big 12 and smash-and-grabbed their way to the College Football Playoff as part of a dream season that will be long remembered.

With that in mind, we naturally got to thinking about just who on the TCU football roster has benefited the most from this meteoric rise as it relates to the ever-expanding marketplace for lucrative brand deals.

To get a better sense of who’s who across the TCU NIL landscape here and now, we consulted On3.com’s proprietary algorithm that estimates college and high school athletes’ overall endorsement market values week to week.

Here’s what we found.

TCU NIL Market Values for the 2022-23 Football Season

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Jan. 5, 2023.

1. Senior QB Max Duggan: $667,000

College football NIL rank : 33

: 33 Overall NIL rank : 55

: 55 10-week high : $667,000

: $667,000 10-week low : $370,000

: $370,000 Notable deal: None confirmed

2. Junior RB Kendre Miller: $346,000

College football NIL rank : 100

: 100 Overall NIL rank : 160

: 160 10-week high : $445,000

: $445,000 10-week low : $291,000

: $291,000 Notable deal: Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes

3. Junior WR Quentin Johnston: $298,000

College football NIL rank : 130

: 130 Overall NIL rank : 205

: 205 10-week high : $337,000

: $337,000 10-week low : $241,000

: $241,000 Notable deal: Flying T Club

4. Senior CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson: $251,000

College football NIL rank : 163

: 163 Overall NIL rank : 262

: 262 10-week high : $297,000

: $297,000 10-week low : $143,000

: $143,000 Notable deal: Cameo

5. Senior LB Marcel Brooks: $64,000

College football NIL rank : 814

: 814 Overall NIL rank : 1,390

: 1,390 10-week high : $64,000

: $64,000 10-week low : $64,000

: $64,000 Notable deal: Raising Cane’s

6. Freshman CB Ronald Lewis: $62,000

7. Senior CB Noah Daniels: $48,000

8. Junior LB Jamoi Hodge: $44,000

9. Sophomore CB Keontae Jenkins: $42,000

10. Freshman WR Jordan Hudson: $39,000

Read More: