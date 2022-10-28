Tommy Brown: A Blocker in Briefs

The Colorado tackle signed with Shinesty to become the first-ever college football NIL underwear model. And he’s all in.

This is, unquestionably, a touchdown for all offensive linemen out there.

Denver-based clothing brand Shinesty signed University of Colorado tackle Tommy Brown to become the first NIL underwear model in college football history. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Brown is a graduate transfer from Alabama, where he won a national championship as a redshirt sophomore. The bearded, mullet-wearing Brown went for a full supermodel photo shoot, leaning into his newfound role.

Behold.

“When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid,” Brown said. “As a college football player, I’m already used to millions of people seeing me in pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Might as well make some money while I’m at it.”

Brown will appear in Shinesty’s new media campaign, recreating some of high fashion’s most iconic print and video advertisements, including Calvin Klein. It will then be distributed in print and digital media, with Brown perhaps being the lead blocker in paving the way for more linemen to become underwear models in the future.

“Why pick an offensive lineman instead of a flashier position like a quarterback or wide receiver,” asked Ben Lauderdale, Shinesty’s creative director Ben Lauderdale. “Simple. On the field, Tommy protects the quarterback from sacks. Off the field, Tommy protects his own sack with Shinesty’s Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear.”

While Colorado is 1-6 and 1-3 in the Pac-12, the Buffaloes definitely get a win through its newest supermodel star.

