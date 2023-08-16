About Boardroom

Betting & Fantasy August 16, 2023
Boardroom Staff

50 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names for the 2023 NFL Season

Martinez/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

What are the best fantasy football team names to consider this year? Our friends at TheDuel have a handy guide as NFL training camps get busy and draft season approaches.

While drafting gets all the hype, picking a fantasy football team name can be one of the most fun parts of the fantasy football season.

Whether you want to smack talk your friends, honor your favorite team, or just embrace a great player name pun, this is a huge decision that will set the tone for your squad.

But whichever direction you take, it’s crucial to nail it with a great team name.

The Duel is here to help, with a list of the 50 best and funniest fantasy football team names for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy Football Team Names

50. The Jefferson Memorial

49. Olave Garden

48. Baskin Dobbins

47. Chase-ing a Title

46. Too Many Cooks

45. Mooney River

44. The Tagovailorian

43. What Can Brown Do for You?

42. Lamar You Serious?

41. Judge Jeudy

40. Easy Breecy

39. Baby Got Dak

38. Storm Coopers

37. Bad JuJu

36. TaylorMade

35. Can You Diggs It?

34. Hooked on a Thielen

33. London Bridge

32. Too Good to Be Trubisky

31. Tua-nd a Half Men

30. Armed Rodgery

29. Baby Chark DooDooDoDoDooDoo

28. Post Mahomes

27. Haley’s Kmet

26. Can You Smell What Dalvin’s Cooking?

Clever Fantasy Football Names for 2023

25. Fresh Prince of Helaire

24. Oh Saquon You See

23. Murray-Up Offense

22. Zeke and Destroy

21. Fields of Dreams

20. The Adams Family

19. The King of the North

18. Game of Jones

17. WaddleVision

16. Run CMC

15. Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

14. Moore Money Moore Problems

13. McLaurin F1

12. My Kupp Runneth Over

11. CeeDees TDs

The Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022

10. Catalina Wine Mixon

9. Hurts, Don’t It

8. Lights, Kamara, Action

7. Country Road, Take Mahomes

6. Dakstreet’s Back!

5. Pitts Creek

4. RussellMania

3. Hot Chubb Time Machine

2. Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

1. The Greatest Show on Paper

Inappropriate Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022

Think those names above are keeping it too PG to represent your team? Consider trying one of these inappropriate fantasy football team names on for size instead.

  • Two Girls One Kupp
  • CeeDees TDs
  • Half Chubb
  • Kissing Cousins
  • Multiple Scoregasms
  • CeeDeez Nutz
  • Fournettecation
  • Jameis Winstoned
  • My Neck, My Dak

Jason Schandl

