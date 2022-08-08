Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Fantasy football auction drafts can be intimidating, but they can also be the most fun way to select your roster if you’re well-prepared. Instead of having to cross your fingers and hope you don’t get unlucky with leaguemates sniping your picks, you’re in full control of whether you land your favorite players.

As you craft your winning auction draft strategy for 2022, stick with our curated guide to auction draft values for all the NFL’s top fantasy stars.

2022 Auction Draft Strategy Overview

Of course, it’s hard to have a good idea of what every single player in your draft is worth, and typical rankings can only help so much.

That’s why The Duel is here to help. Based on our 2022 fantasy football rankings, we’ve compiled a full list of 2022 auction draft values. These values are based on a 12-team league with PPR scoring, default rosters and a $200 budget.

You can also click on any of the players linked below for The Duel’s in-depth look at their fantasy football outlooks for the 2022 season.

Auction Draft Values: 2022 Fantasy Football

Quarterback Auction Values

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($37)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs ($28)

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers ($23)

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens ($22)

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals ($22)jo

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($21)

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles ($18)

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals ($17)

9. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos ($13)

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($11)

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions ($9)

12. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers ($9)

13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders ($7)

14. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers ($6)

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins ($3)

16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings ($2)

17. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ($1)

18. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears ($1)

19. Mac Jones, New England Patriots ($1)

20. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts ($1)

21. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints ($1)

22. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans ($1)

23. Zach Wilson, New York Jets ($1)

24. Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons ($1)

25. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders ($1)

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants ($1)

27. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers ($1)

28. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions ($1)

29. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers ($1)

30. Davis Mills, Houston Texans ($1)

Running Back Auction Draft Values

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts ($61)

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers ($60)

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers ($57)

4. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers ($48)

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans ($41)

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings ($40)

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints ($38)

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals ($36)

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers ($36)

10. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants ($35)

11. D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions ($34)

12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns ($31)

13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears ($30)

14. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos ($30)

15. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders ($27)

16. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys ($24)

17. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams ($23)

18. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($23)

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals ($22)

20. JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens ($21)

21. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders ($20)

22. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles ($18)

23. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills ($18)

24. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs ($18)

25. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars ($17)

26. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers ($15)

27. Damien Harris, New England Patriots ($14)

28. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns ($14)

29. Breece Hall, New York Jets ($13)

30. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers ($11)

31. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys ($11)

32. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos ($10)

33. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins ($9)

34. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons ($9)

35. Ken Walker, Seattle Seahawks ($6)

36. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6)

37. Michael Carter, New York Jets ($4)

38. Ronald Jones, Kansas City Chiefs ($4)

39. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks ($4)

40. James Cook, Buffalo Bills ($4)

41. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots ($3)

42. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings ($3)

43. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans ($3)

44. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins ($2)

45. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions ($2)

46. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts ($2)

47. JD McKissic, Washington Commanders ($2)

48. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens ($2)

49. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($2)

50. Marlon Mack, Houston Texans ($2)

Wide Receiver Auction Values

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams ($58)

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings ($44)

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers ($41)

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills ($40)

5. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals ($35)

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys ($34)

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers ($30)

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers ($30)

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($28)

10. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles ($27)

11. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts ($26)

12. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins ($25)

13. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers ($24)

14. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers ($24)

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders ($24)

16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks ($23)

17. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals ($20)

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins ($20)

19. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers ($19)

20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans ($18)

21. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos ($17)

22. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals ($16)

23. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns ($16)

24. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints ($16)

25. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($16)

26. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears ($15)

27. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings ($14)

28. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams ($14)

29. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders ($14)

30. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions ($14)

31. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills ($14)

32. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos ($13)

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs ($13)

34. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals ($12)

35. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles ($12)

36. Elijah Moore, New York Jets ($12)

37. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks ($11)

38. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons ($10)

39. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens ($8)

40. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars ($8)

41. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans ($8)

42. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers ($8)

43. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers ($8)

44. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants ($6)

45. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys ($6)

46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs ($5)

47. Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints ($5)

48. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers ($5)

49. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4)

50. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots ($4)

Tight End Auction Draft Values

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs ($37)

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens ($20)

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons ($18)

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers ($17)

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders ($15)

6. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions ($15)

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles ($10)

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys ($8)

9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals ($5)

10. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins ($4)

11. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears ($4)

12. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills ($4)

13. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers ($3)

14. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots ($3)

15. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks ($3)

16. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings ($3)

17. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers ($2)

18. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars ($1)

19. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans ($1)

20. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns ($1)

Defense Auction Values

1. Buffalo Bills ($1)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($1)

3. Dallas Cowboys ($1)

4. Los Angeles Rams ($1)

5. New Orleans Saints ($1)

6. San Francisco 49ers ($1)

7. Indianapolis Colts ($1)

8. Baltimore Ravens ($1)

9. Denver Broncos ($1)

10. New England Patriots ($1)

11. Green Bay Packers ($1)

12. Los Angeles Chargers ($1)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers ($1)

14. Miami Dolphins ($1)

15. Kansas City Chiefs ($1)

16. Minnesota Vikings ($1)

Kicker Auction Draft Values

1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs ($1)

2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills ($1)

3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens ($1)

4. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams ($1)

5. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($1)

6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals ($1)

7. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders ($1)

8. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos ($1)

9. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals ($1)

10. Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers ($1)

11. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers ($1)

12. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles ($1)

13. Jonathan Garibay, Dallas Cowboys ($1)

14. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers ($1)

15. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings ($1)

16. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons ($1)

— Jason Schandl

Jason Schandl is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Jason Schandl also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username Jaymun. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in his articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.