If you’re going to premiere your first-ever Super Bowl commercial, why not have the whole world talking (and betting) about it?

FanDuel‘s debut commercial spot during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 will feature legendary NFL tight end and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski attempting a 25-yard field goal during the third quarter with $10 million in free bets on the line if he connects, the company announced Monday.

And the whole thing will be aired live.

The online gaming company is billing the proceedings as the “Kick of Destiny,” with any customer who places a bet on Super Bowl LVII of at least $5 at FanDuel Sportsbook will be eligible to get a portion of the winnings if Gronk splits the uprights.

“When we considered being a part of the Super Bowl, we skipped the traditional advertising model and wanted a bold brand act that galvanized America, one where we could all cheer for the same thing,” Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing, told Boardroom. “We expect the FanDuel live kick of destiny to bring the bold impact of over 100 million people all cheering for Gronk. It’s an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV and no one on earth knows how the spot will end!”

Inside Gronk’s Kick of Destiny

FanDuel will utilize an integrated marketing campaign throughout the NFL Playoffs featuring the longtime All-Pro tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers returning to the Super Bowl as a kicker, and training with iconic Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri leading up to the live kick during the big game.

Sneyd repeated that the Kick of Destiny will be filmed live from a field in Arizona near Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, with the NFL and broadcast partner Fox agreeing to cut to the field live for Gronk’s attempt, which will take place during a 30-second window during the third quarter of the big game.

With all this in mind, expect no shortage of anticipation over the next five weeks.

“Rob has been an amazing partner and is excited to bravely step up to this moment. He was up for the challenge right away,” Sneyd said. “He has the skills and mental toughness to deliver when the moment matters, especially when it’s a crucial catch in the Super Bowl. His only request is that he gets to wear a one-bar helmet for the first time in his life. We’ll see if we can make that happen.”

Gronkowski joined FanDuel as an exclusive brand partner in December and will play a role in a number of key aspects of the company’s business, including appearing regularly on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams with Kay Adams. FanDuel will also be incorporating in-person marketing elements during Super Bowl week in Phoenix. Fans will be able to take photos with the “Foot of Destiny” — a replica of Gronk’s foot that will be signed by the man himself and auctioned off after the Super Bowl — and fans 21 and over will be able to attempt their own field goals at the Super Bowl Experience at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix for a chance to win $25 at its in-house FanDuel SportsBook.

