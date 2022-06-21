For the second time, Gronk has called it a career. So, how much on-field salary across three NFL contracts will the affable four-time Super Bowl champion take with him into retirement?

After a 2018 NFL season that ended in a Super Bowl LIII title, Gronk hanged ’em up, retiring from the NFL after nine bruising-but-brilliant seasons with the New England Patriots. But after watching the 2019 season from the couch (or, let’s be honest, a series of yachts) only to witness longtime pal Tom Brady suddenly, shockingly end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski was back in the game.

Already arguable as the greatest tight end of all time, Gronk gave it two more years, winning a fourth Super Bowl ring with TB12 and the Bucs in the first time of asking. Now, after falling short in January’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronk is bowing out for what is almost certainly the final time, taking to social media Tuesday to announce his retirement.

That got us thinking — how much money in NFL salary earnings does one of the greatest skill players of his generation have in the bank after 11 years, three contracts, four chips, four All-Pro nods, and five Pro Bowls?

You have Rob Gronkowski salary questions, Boardroom has answers.

Rob Gronkowski Salary & Contract Breakdown

Gronk NFL Earnings Overview

NFL seasons: 11

Career base salary: $35,440,000

Career signing bonuses: $16,010,000

Other bonuses/incentives: $19,179,507

Average annual value (AAV): $6,420,864.27

TOTAL CAREER SALARY EARNINGS: $70,629,507

Gronk Salary Earnings by Contract

Contract No. 1 (2010-13): 4 years, $4,400,000

Signing bonus: $1,760,000

Guaranteed money: $2,530,000

AAV: $1,100,000

Contract No. 2 (2012-18, 2020): 6 years, $54,000,000

Signing bonus: $8,000,000

Guaranteed money: $12,920,000

AAV: $1,100,000

Contract No. 3 (2021): 1 year, $8,000,000

Signing bonus: $6,250,000

Guaranteed money: $8,000,000

AAV: $8,000,000

Gronk Career NFL Earnings by Team

New England Patriots: 9 years, $53,379,507

Base salary: $24,690,000

Signing bonuses: $9,760,000

AAV: $5,931,056.33

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 years, $17,250,000

Base salary: $10,750,000

Signing bonuses: $6,250,000

AAV: $8,625,000

Rob Gronkowski Stats & Accolades

Pro Bowls: 5 (2011, ’12, ’14, ’15, ’17)

All-Pro First Teams: 4 (2011, ’14, ’15, ’17)

Super Bowls: 4 (XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)

Receptions: 621 (No. 10 all-time among TEs)

Receiving yards: 9,286 (No. 5)

Touchdowns: 92 (No. 3)

Individual Records: