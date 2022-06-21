For the second time, Gronk has called it a career. So, how much on-field salary across three NFL contracts will the affable four-time Super Bowl champion take with him into retirement?
After a 2018 NFL season that ended in a Super Bowl LIII title, Gronk hanged ’em up, retiring from the NFL after nine bruising-but-brilliant seasons with the New England Patriots. But after watching the 2019 season from the couch (or, let’s be honest, a series of yachts) only to witness longtime pal Tom Brady suddenly, shockingly end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski was back in the game.
Already arguable as the greatest tight end of all time, Gronk gave it two more years, winning a fourth Super Bowl ring with TB12 and the Bucs in the first time of asking. Now, after falling short in January’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronk is bowing out for what is almost certainly the final time, taking to social media Tuesday to announce his retirement.
That got us thinking — how much money in NFL salary earnings does one of the greatest skill players of his generation have in the bank after 11 years, three contracts, four chips, four All-Pro nods, and five Pro Bowls?
You have Rob Gronkowski salary questions, Boardroom has answers.
Rob Gronkowski Salary & Contract Breakdown
Gronk NFL Earnings Overview
NFL seasons: 11
Career base salary: $35,440,000
Career signing bonuses: $16,010,000
Other bonuses/incentives: $19,179,507
Average annual value (AAV): $6,420,864.27
TOTAL CAREER SALARY EARNINGS: $70,629,507
Gronk Salary Earnings by Contract
Contract No. 1 (2010-13): 4 years, $4,400,000
- Signing bonus: $1,760,000
- Guaranteed money: $2,530,000
- AAV: $1,100,000
Contract No. 2 (2012-18, 2020): 6 years, $54,000,000
- Signing bonus: $8,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $12,920,000
- AAV: $1,100,000
Contract No. 3 (2021): 1 year, $8,000,000
- Signing bonus: $6,250,000
- Guaranteed money: $8,000,000
- AAV: $8,000,000
Gronk Career NFL Earnings by Team
New England Patriots: 9 years, $53,379,507
- Base salary: $24,690,000
- Signing bonuses: $9,760,000
- AAV: $5,931,056.33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 years, $17,250,000
- Base salary: $10,750,000
- Signing bonuses: $6,250,000
- AAV: $8,625,000
Rob Gronkowski Stats & Accolades
Pro Bowls: 5 (2011, ’12, ’14, ’15, ’17)
All-Pro First Teams: 4 (2011, ’14, ’15, ’17)
Super Bowls: 4 (XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)
Receptions: 621 (No. 10 all-time among TEs)
Receiving yards: 9,286 (No. 5)
Touchdowns: 92 (No. 3)
Individual Records:
- Single-season touchdown catches by a TE (17, 2011)
- Single-season total touchdowns by a TE (18, 2011)
- Most 100-yard games by a TE (32)
- Most career playoff touchdowns by a TE (15)