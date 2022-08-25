FanDuel Unveils 24-hour TV Network, OTT Streaming Platform

FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are coming to a device near you featuring Kay Adams, Pat McAfee, Bill Simmons, Lisa Kerney, and new, original sports betting programming.

If you’re looking for televised sports betting and fantasy content and live sports 24/7, FanDuel will have you covered starting next month.

The leading online gaming company announced plans Thursday to launch FanDuel TV, a broadly distributed linear cable network that will take over the horse racing-focused TVG Network in September and anchored by a daily morning show hosted by former NFL Network anchor Kay Adams at 11 a.m. ET from the company’s Los Angeles studio.

An accompanying OTT service, FanDuel+, will be free to download for existing customers on its sportsbook, casino, horse racing, or daily fantasy platforms.

“FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand,” said Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content, and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most. Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app.”

Aside from Adams’ weekday morning show, FanDuel viewers will also be treated to programming from

Pat McAfee and his PMI Network

Original content from Bill Simmons and The Ringer

Horse racing analysis from TVG

The continuation of More Ways To Win with Lisa Kerney

More than 3,000 hours of live basketball from top pro leagues like Australia’s NBL and the Chinese Basketball League through a partnership with Sportradar.

“Having proven on-air talent, live content from the most influential name is sports media in Pat McAfee and the industry’s best team covering horse racing today demonstrates that FanDuel TV will be a dynamic network from day one,” said Amy Howe, FanDuel Group’s CEO.



FanDuel TV will be carried by cable and satellite providers across the US, including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirectTV, DISH, Cox Communications, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Hulu.

FanDuel+ will be available on OTT platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.