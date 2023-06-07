He went from D3 to undrafted to a valued shooter for the Heat — Boardroom breaks down Miami’s Duncan Robinson contract, as well as his career earnings.

“Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

If there was a player who seems to live by that adage, it would be Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat.

Robinson spent one year at Division III Williams College before transferring to the University of Michigan. From 2015-18, he averaged 9.3 points per game for the Wolverines and was undrafted when his college tenure was done. He was able to land a two-way contract with the Heat and with his production, turned that into a three-year, mid-level exception contract.

Robinson established himself as one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA. But it was not enough to keep him in the rotation, as he saw his minutes drastically dwindle. Despite the fact he was signed to a five-year, $90 million deal before the 2021-22 season, Robinson could no longer get consistent playing time. But he was ready for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, helping the Heat capture the victory with his clutch shooting after not playing much at all before the fourth quarter of that game.

Take a closer look at Miami’s Duncan Robinson contract, as well as his career earnings.

Duncan Robinson Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $90,000,000

Average annual value: $18,000,000

Total guaranteed: $80,000,000

Free agency: 2026

2021-22 salary: $15,650,000

2022-23: $16,902,000

Upcoming annual salary earnings

2023-24: $18,154,000

2024-25: $19,406,000

2025-26: $19,888,000 (early termination option)

Robinson is the No. 3 highest-paid player on the Heat by total contract value as of this writing. He has an early termination option on his deal, a special mechanism by which a player can end his tenure with a team after the fourth year of a contract. This is only possible if the deal is five years in length. Robinson will have until July 2025 to decide.

If he exercises it, he’ll receive just over $9 million. If he declined and stays with Miami, he receive the full $19 million in the final year of the contract.

Robinson has gone from Division III to nearly $100 million in NBA earnings, and from heavy rotation minutes to sparse playing time and back. He is even the Miami Heat’s all-time leader in playoff three-pointers made — well ahead of both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He stayed ready so he didn’t have to get ready.

Duncan Robinson’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $35,553,634

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THROUGH 2025-26: $93,001,634