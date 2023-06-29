Across the NBA app and NBA.com, find out how you can keep up with all the summertime action featuring top NBA stars, street legends, and beyond.

The NBA season may be over, but basketball never stops.

NBA Summer League szn is upon us, including the California Classic in Sacramento, Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah, and the ubiquitous NBA Summer League in Las Vegas which will all feature 30 teams — but the true essence of summer hoops are the pro-am leagues in which current NBA players compete with and against upstart street ballers, overseas assassins, undiscovered talent, and guys you perhaps haven’t heard from in a long time but can still let it rip.

The NBA app and NBA.com will stream more than 150 pro-am games around the world this summer, including Los Angeles’ famed Drew League, the Miami Pro League (MPL), Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), and others across the US. It marks an expansion of the Association’s Drew League streaming offerings from last year — including LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan teaming up in the 2022 league opener — as the SoCal institution celebrates its 50th anniversary after the Los Angeles Clippers paid homage to the league in last season’s City Edition uniforms.

Players who graced the courts of the MPL and AEBL last season included Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Darius Garland, Jose Alvarado, and Obi Toppin as both leagues celebrate their respective 10th anniversaries.

Full streaming schedules will be available on NBA.com as the league tries to connect with its fans in varied and distinct ways. In addition to the digital streaming coverage, the league will also support pro-am community efforts by distributing Jr. NBA kits to youth basketball players in each local community showing up and showing out to the summer leagues whose action heats up right alongside the weather.