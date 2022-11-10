Clippers City Edition Jersey 2022-23: Saluting the Drew League

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Clippers City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike

The 2022-23 Clippers City Edition Uniform

The Clips pay homage to the South Los Angeles community and the legendary pro-am Drew League. The Los Angeles wordmark combines classic scripts from the Clips and the Drew, with the mosaic on the chest inspired by the Watts Towers. The Towers are an art installation comprised of 17 towers that were hand-built by Simon Rodia using found objects over the course of 33 years between 1921 and 1954. There’s also green on the inside of the jersey to represent a classic Drew League color, with the league’s “No Excuse. Just Produce.” motto as the jersey anthem with dates celebrating the league’s 50th anniversary.

“Teams are tasked with finding a theme that’s hyperlocal and resonates for your community,” Nadia Roohparvar, the NBA’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships, told Boardroom. “It’s really focused on grassroots basketball with the Drew League, and the green interior piece is almost supposed to reflect a reversible jersey you would see in the Drew League. So it’s tiny details like that tying it back.”

Learn more about Nike’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys:

Read More: