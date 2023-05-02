With the 27-year-old on his way out of Memphis, Boardroom breaks down the Dillon Brooks contract, as well as his career earnings with the Grizzlies.

It wasn’t long ago that Dillon Brooks could be seen leading the young Memphis Grizzlies out of the tunnel, mean-mugging his way to the court as the self-proclaimed “bad boy” of the group. Oh, how quickly things have changed.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies informed Brooks — a free agent this upcoming offseason — that the team will bring him back “under no circumstances.”

Harsh.

Don’t get it twisted: Brooks can serve as a solid rotational piece that plays within his role on just about any team, but against the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, he averaged just 10.5 points on 13 shot attempts per game — while shooting 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from three-point range. The Lakers were even daring him to shoot from outside by leaving him wide open on numerous occasions.

Not to mention that he gave up multiple crucial buckets to LeBron James, the man that Brooks called “old” and “tired” just days before (eliciting an emotional tweet from James following the series win). Then, Brooks got ejected in Game 3 for hitting James in the groin area. To make matters worse, Brooks avoided the media following LA’s Game 6 beatdown on Memphis, which led to a $25,000 fine from the league.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

That’s all to say that Brooks has a place in the league, and he certainly will have suitors this offseason, but returning to a complementary role would be in his best interest.

Before he finds a new team, let’s break down the Dillon Brooks contract and his career earnings in Memphis.

Dillon Brooks Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 3

Total value: $35,000,000

Average annual value: $11,666,667

Guaranteed money: $35,000,000

Free agency: 2023

The Grizzlies signed Brooks to this three-year, $35 million extension in 2020 after he put up 16.2 points per game in his third season in the league. It was fully guaranteed and didn’t have an option for either side.

Memphis drafted Brooks in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft and he’s played for the team ever since. After this year, Brooks will have played a total of six seasons in a Grizzlies uniform.

Dillon Brooks Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023 SEASON: $38,711,220