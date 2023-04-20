The Sacramento Kings are rejuvenated as a franchise and De’Aaron Fox is a big part of their resurgence. Boardroom looks at his current deal.

It has been nearly two decades since the Sacramento Kings have mattered in the Western Conference. The team hadn’t made the NBA postseason since 2006, and the resulting rebuild during that time took longer than expected to take shape.

It can be argued that things began to turn around when Sacramento selected De’Aaron Fox with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. While Fox didn’t instantly get Sacramento back to winning ways, his potential allowed for the team to believe it had found a crucial piece to return to contention.

Before the 2020-21 season, as it was time for Fox to negotiate his rookie extension, the Kings signed him to a five-year deal worth over $163 million. This will keep the 2023 first-time All-Star under contract until after the 2026 season. Boardroom takes a look at Fox’s current contract and career earnings.

De’Aaron Fox Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $163,000,300

Average annual value: $32,600,060

Free agency: 2026

(NOTE: The value of Fox’s contract can escalate to as high as $192,600,000 if he makes an All-NBA team in 2022-23.)

2021-22 salary: $28,103,500

2022-23 salary: $30,351,780

Remaining salary under current deal:

2023-24: $32,600,060

2024-25: $34,848,340

2025-26: $37,096,620

The $163 million is the base value of the contract. Its value escalates if Fox makes an All-NBA team and which tier he’s selected to. If he’s third team, the contract rises to $169.5 million (26% of the cap). If makes the second team, the total money rises to $182.6 million (28%). And if Fox gets a first-team All-NBA nod, he’ll have a desk valued at $192.5 million, 30% of the Kings’ cap. With Sacramento’s surprising success this year, it is likely Fox could find himself on one of the All-NBA teams and earn another bonus on an already tremendous season.

De’Aaron Fox’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $30,736,817

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON (no All-NBA in 2022-23): $236,511,297

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: (makes first-team All-NBA in 2022-23): $275,271,634