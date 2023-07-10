About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 10, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan: Everything You Need to Know

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
The Rossoneri have got their man. Check out the details behind the US international’s move to the 19-time Serie A champions.

In a summer that will feature the US Women’s National Team pushing for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, the face of their men’s counterpart made some major news of his own.

After it became clear that his days in the Premier League at Chelsea were over, 19-time Serie A champions AC Milan capped off the first week of July with a reported €20 million move for Christian Pulisic. The USMNT attacking man and Hershey, Pennsylvania native was part of teams that won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles in 2021.

Fans of the the Stars and Stripes and London’s Blues alike are liable to look at Pulisic’s run in England as an ultimately disappointing one given how much rip-roaring promise he showed in Germany at Borussia Dortmund, generating the highest transfer fee ever paid to date by a Premier League club for an American player.

All’s well that ends well, however, and there are far worse things in life than moving onto one of continental Europe’s most popular, storied teams while entering one’s true athletic prime at the ripe age of 24.

As this Pulisic AC Milan transfer deal goes final pending a customary medical evaluation, let’s look deeper into the details.

Christian Pulisic AC Milan Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: July 7, 2023
Reported minimum transfer fee: €20,000,000 ($21,975,000)

Estimated transfer market value: €25,000,000 via Transfermarkt

Get to Know Pulisic Away From the Pitch
Hear from the USMNT star about how he’s working to develop and empower the next generation of footballers.
Read the Interview!

Pulisic Stats Per 90 Minutes

CategoryStat Per 90Percentile
Non-penalty xG
(expected goals)		0.1839
Assists0.1954
Pass completion %79.678
Interceptions0.5864
Aerials won0.7776

Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Pulisic’s Transfer History

July 2023: West Ham United (England – Premier League) to Arsenal (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: €105,000,000

July 2013: Chelsea Youth (England – Premier League) to West Ham United (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: Free

Read More:

AC MilanChristian Pulisictransfer windowsoccer contractssoccerChelseaPremier League
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.