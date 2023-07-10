The Rossoneri have got their man. Check out the details behind the US international’s move to the 19-time Serie A champions.

In a summer that will feature the US Women’s National Team pushing for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, the face of their men’s counterpart made some major news of his own.

After it became clear that his days in the Premier League at Chelsea were over, 19-time Serie A champions AC Milan capped off the first week of July with a reported €20 million move for Christian Pulisic. The USMNT attacking man and Hershey, Pennsylvania native was part of teams that won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles in 2021.

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo medical tests and sign in as new AC Milan player on permanent deal from Chelsea. ⚫️🔴🇺🇸



Documents already in place between clubs, Pulisic will sign contract valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/N7DR2CDAkj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Fans of the the Stars and Stripes and London’s Blues alike are liable to look at Pulisic’s run in England as an ultimately disappointing one given how much rip-roaring promise he showed in Germany at Borussia Dortmund, generating the highest transfer fee ever paid to date by a Premier League club for an American player.

All’s well that ends well, however, and there are far worse things in life than moving onto one of continental Europe’s most popular, storied teams while entering one’s true athletic prime at the ripe age of 24.

As this Pulisic AC Milan transfer deal goes final pending a customary medical evaluation, let’s look deeper into the details.

Christian Pulisic AC Milan Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: July 7, 2023

Reported minimum transfer fee: €20,000,000 ($21,975,000)

Estimated transfer market value: €25,000,000 via Transfermarkt

Pulisic Stats Per 90 Minutes

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty xG

(expected goals) 0.18 39 Assists 0.19 54 Pass completion % 79.6 78 Interceptions 0.58 64 Aerials won 0.77 76

Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

Pulisic’s Transfer History

July 2023: West Ham United (England – Premier League) to Arsenal (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: €105,000,000

July 2013: Chelsea Youth (England – Premier League) to West Ham United (England – Premier League)