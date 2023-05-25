This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 6 with a big Heat vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA postseason continues on May 27 with Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, who currently lead 3-2.

The series returns to Miami for Game 6 after the Celtics earned a 110-97 victory at home in Game 5. Boston will try to win its third game in a row and force a winner-take-all Game 7, while the Heat will try to prevent that from happening and close out the series once and for all.

With Miami suddenly feeling more than a little pressure, get set for Saturday’s game with our big Celtics vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 6 Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida US TV coverage: TNT

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread: Game 6

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3 -108 -112 210.5 -110 -110 -152 +128

The Celtics enter Game 6 as slight road favorites on both the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. This game also features an over/under of 211 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

BOS vs. MIA Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 39-35-4 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Heat have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more 15 times and are 6-9 ATS in those matchups.

This season, 40 of the Celtics’ games have gone over the point total out of 79 chances.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 39 of 79 opportunities (49.4%).

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 39 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

This season, Miami is 15-24-1 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-24-0 ATS (.385).

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in this series, the Heat are now the ones with the pressure on them heading into Game 6. Not only are they coming off back-to-back blowout losses, but they also desperately want to avoid returning to Boston for Game 7.

The Celtics have been flat-out dominant over the last six quarters, outscoring Miami by 36 points during that stretch. Momentum is suddenly on their side now that they have their confidence and swagger back.

More importantly, Boston is finally playing good defense again. The Celtics gave up the fifth-fewest points during the regular season but their defense has been incredibly shaky throughout much of the postseason. They’ve now allowed fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games, however, in part because Mami’s unsustainably hot shooting has cooled off.

The Heat are going to need a huge bounce-back performance from Jimmy Butler if they want to win Game 6. He was held to a playoff-low 14 points in Game 5 and only attempted 10 field goals (also a postseason low), so he’ll need to be more aggressive and put Miami on his back once again for the Heat to advance.

Boston’s been the better team all along — it just took a few games for them to start showing it. Look for the Celtics to outlast Miami in a hard-fought matchup and force Game 7.

GAME 6 HEAT vs. CELTICS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Celtics 107, Heat 103

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Best Bet

As good as he’s been throughout the playoffs, Butler’s been a non-factor from downtown over the last two rounds. Since the start of the New York Knicks series, he’s made just 4 of 21 three-point attempts (19.0%). He’s failed to make a three in seven of his last 10 games and is just 1-for-8 over his last four games combined. At plus odds, the Under on his three-point prop is a great bet.

GAME 6 CELTICS vs. HEAT BEST BET: Jimmy Butler UNDER 0.5 three-pointers made (+140)