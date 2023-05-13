This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Game 7 with a big Sixers vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA postseason continues on Sunday, May 14 with Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

The Celtics avoided elimination on Thursday as they took down the 76ers on the road in Game 6 by a final score of 95-86. It was a dominant defensive effort as Boston held Philadelphia to just 13 points in the fourth quarter. Guard Marcus Smart balled out as he tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

With a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, let’s lock in for Game 7 atop the parquet with our big Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 Info

Series: Tied 3-3

Tied 3-3 Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts US TV coverage: TNT

Celtics vs. Sixers Odds & Spread: Game 7

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (+230) | BOS: (-280)

PHI: (+230) | BOS: (-280) Spread: PHI: +7 (-108) | BOS: -7 (-112)

PHI: +7 (-108) | BOS: -7 (-112) Total: 202.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Celtics enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This Game 7 clash also features an over/under of 202.5 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

PHI vs. BOS Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-1 straight up in its last seven away games.

Boston is 10-3 straight up in its last 13 home games.

The Sixers are 8-3-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The Celtics are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite.

The total has hit the over in five of the 76ers’ last seven games as an underdog.

The total has hit the over in eight of Boston’s last 10 games.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick: Game 7

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla changed his strategy for Game 6 as he started Robert Williams over Derrick White. Williams ended up playing in a series-high 28 minutes and finished +18. His presence alongside Al Horford in the paint forced Joel Embiid to either play through contact or pass the ball.

The 76ers were able to make adjustments and overcome a 16-point deficit, but fell apart in the final few minutes. It’s a familiar feeling for head coach Doc Rivers as the loss serves as his 32nd all-time when an opportunity to clinch a playoff series is available. That is the most by any coach in history.

I don’t see that trend ending on Sunday, as Boston is too talented to lose three different home games in the same series. The crowd will finally make an impact inside TD Garden. The Celtics held the 76ers to a dismal 36.1% shooting mark in Game 6 and will need to be stellar on defense again to earn a win.

SIXERS vs. CELTICS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Celtics: 104, 76ers 100

Game 7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Best Bet

Don’t get it twisted — the Celtics offense still revolves around the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Marcus Smart has proven in this series that he should not be overlooked as a reliable scorer. He is averaging 16.5 points per game on a 43.8% shooting mark across six contests.

Smart has tallied at least 15 points in four of the six games and has also taken at least 14 shots from the floor in each of those efforts. The 29-year-old has a knack for putting on a show when the lights are the brightest and the lights are certainly bright in a Game 7. Back Smart to show up on Sunday.

CELTICS vs. SIXERS BEST BET: Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points (-115)

— Larry Rupp