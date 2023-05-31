Boardroom’s custom parlay bet at FanDuel Sportsbook zeroes in on three NBA Finals operators who are making big waves with endorsements, investments, and entrepreneurship.

For basketball bettors, Game 1 of the NBA Finals may as well be Christmas morning — and this week, Boardroom gets in on the fun with its newest featured, expert-curated Same Game Parlay bet alongside our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook. This bet stars three premium players who have built serious names for themselves not simply with the rock in their hands, but away from the court as businessmen, investors, and endorsement partners.

We’re calling it the Brand Builders Parlay, and it’s coming in hot for June 1’s opening game of this series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat in the Mile High City.

Let’s meet our three parlay dealmakers, starting with a bucket-getter who famously became a beverage magnate back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

Click here to bet now at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boardroom’s Brand Builders Parlay: 2023 NBA Finals Game 1

All odds for Heat @ Nuggets on Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET. Numbers are subject to change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

LEG 1: Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points (-230)

As a businessman, Jimmy Buckets is best known as the founder of Big Face Coffee, a brand that may have started as a joke or troll-job in the Orlando Bubble but has since grown into more than just a legit coffee enterprise — the company now sells apparel and has enjoyed pop-ups at major South Florida locales like the Miami Design District, the Miami Open tennis tournament, and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

According to attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, Butler has additionally sought trademarks for phrases and wordmarks including “Jimmy Buckets,” “Himmy Buckets,” and several related to Big Face Coffee, including “Little Face.”

Key endorsements include a footwear deal with Li Ning, Michelob ULTRA, Beats by Dre, and Hyperice.

CAREER NBA EARNINGS: $218.06 million (No. 22 among active players, No. 32 all time)

LEG 2: Nikola Jokić to score 30+ points (+130)

While Jokić hasn’t yet spread his entrepreneurial wings quite like Mr. Big Face, he absolutely has to be in our Brand Builders parlay if only for him signing the single biggest contract in NBA history last summer: a supermax pact worth $270.02 million over five years. If that doesn’t scream “seed investor,” nothing does. And if we’re talking personal brand identity, is there more of a 1-of-1 by either appearance or style of play across the game of basketball than the Joker?

Key endorsements include Nike, Western Union, and Panini.

CAREER NBA EARNINGS: $150.52 million (No. 42 among active players)

LEG 3: Jamal Murray to score 20+ points (-550)

A known gaming enthusiast, Jamal Murray was an investor in the Series A round for esports organization FaZe Clan in 2020.

Key endorsements include New Balance, Wilson, JBL, KFC, and the mobile game NBA Clash.

CAREER NBA EARNINGS: $102.63 million (No. 68 among active players)

BRAND BUILDERS PARLAY ODDS: +302 ($100 bet wins a profit of $302)

Boardroom’s Brand Builders Parlay is live now at FanDuel Sportsbook! Click here to learn more and get into the action.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Click here to download the app for iPhone and Android.