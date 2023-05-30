Jimmy Butler Files Trademark for Himmy Buckets

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat star and self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast has plans to sell apparel, branded coffee cups, flavored teas, and more

Jimmy Butler is headed to his second NBA Finals, but the Miami Heat star’s extended season isn’t stopping him from building an empire off the court. As noted by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Butler filed a notice to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “HIMMY BUCKETS” on May 24. The paperwork notes the 33-year-old has plans to sell coffee cups, tea cups, and mugs. Additionally, Butler will distribute apparel in the name of shirts, hoodies, pants, jackets, footwear, and hats. A final identification revealed intentions to market beverages flavored with coffee and tea, carbonated beverages, seltzer water, bottled water, and alcoholic beverages, namely, beer.

On May 21, Gerben noticed another booking in the form of “Jimmy’s Secret Stuff,” which appears to be branded coffee mugs.

Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark application for:



"JIMMY'S SECRET STUFF"



The filing indicates that @JimmyButler plans to sell "JIMMY'S SECRET STUFF"-branded coffee cups.#JimmyButler#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/EzyMWceQeq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 25, 2023

While in the NBA bubble in Florida at the height of the pandemic, Butler dropped his luxury coffee brand BIGFACE Coffee. And if you think a Starbucks drink loaded with extras costing $7 is expensive, think again. Butler was reportedly charging nearly three times more, at $20 a cup, to his colleagues across the league. In October 2021, the ex-Marquette Golden Eagle and Shopify teamed up for the BIGFACE online NFT store, and customers who made a $250 purchase received a custom-made limited edition box with two blends — one with milk and one without, two Cup Of Excellence coffees, and a placard that will activate an augmented reality experience. The digital token also provides an access point for events, special pricing, and early access to future BIGFACE drops.

“We really, really love this coffee thing because we’re not good at it,” Butler said during Shopify’s Commerce+ speaker series at the time. “So as bad as we are, it just makes us pick up a book or read up on other people in what they’re doing and how they’re doing it to try to make this thing as big and for better words, the best thing out there.”

Butler and the Heat tip off Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Area in downtown Denver.