Boardroom’s 2023 Women’s History Month in Review

As March comes to a close, we celebrate women who have redefined their respective industries and blazed a new trail for the next generation.

As the calendar turns, we are taking a collective pause at Boardroom to look back on a month in which we caught up with 11 women moving mountains. Each of the women profiled has independently left a lasting impact, challenging those around them to dream big and do more.

Throughout March, our writers connected with powerhouse women across sports, media, music, film, and fashion. They told us, in their own words, about their incredible accomplishments, observations from their experiences as women in industries built around men, and their hopes for the next generation of change-makers. The women featured throughout the month discussed how they’re taking up space, building in places that weren’t designed to champion women, and how their unique experiences across race, ethnic background, location, and gender identity frame their experiences and inspire them to build towards a new reality.

As we close the chapter on Women’s History Month 2023, we celebrate this group of women and their ongoing work to build a new future for those who follow in their massive footsteps.

