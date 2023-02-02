Saweetie to Headline Super Bowl Concert in Roblox

The virtual concert, presented by Intuit, will be a part of the NFL’s official Super Bowl LVII event lineup.

Saweetie will perform in the Super Bowl‘s first official virtual concert on Roblox, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The ‘Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox’ will take place in Warner Music Group‘s Roblox social experience called Rhythm City. The family-friendly, free show is part of the NFL’s official Super Bowl LVII lineup of events.

Photo credit: Warner Music Group

“As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world – Rhythm City on Roblox – is something I never imagined that I would be involved in,” Saweetie said in a press release. “I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve created.”

The WMG hip-hop star will perform her hit singles, including Tap In, in a pre-recorded performance. Saweetie hits the virtual stage on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT, and her performance will air every hour on the hour until the main event on Feb. 12.

Warner Music Group launched Rhythm City on Jan. 30 as a virtual place for Roblox users to explore, dance, and participate in mini-challenges focused on music. Saweetie will transform into a virtual character for Rhythm City’s first event.

“As our ecosystem evolves, WMG is focused on building open, interactive, and dynamic virtual experiences that deeply connect artists with their fans,” Oana Ruxandra, WMG’s chief digital officer and EVP of business development, said in a statement. “We are so thrilled to be working in support of this event and incredibly excited to kick off our first concert in Rhythm City.”

The NFL is hosting Saweetie’s Roblox performance in tandem with its Super NFL Tycoon launch on Roblox. The new experience, also powered by Intuit, will let users act as NFL team owners and control important aspects of a football franchise, including managing cash flow, drafting players, and building an Intuit Stadium. Super NFL Tycoon opens on Roblox on Saturday, Feb. 4, ahead of Saweetie’s performance. Roblox users will be able to move between Super NFL Tycoon and Rhythm City when the concert’s two-day marathon kicks off.

Saweetie’s Super Bowl performance in Roblox, Super NFL Tycoon, and Rhythm City experiences were developed in partnership with Gamefam, a metaverse gaming and content company.

“The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl,” said Ed Kiang, VP of Video Gaming at the NFL, in a statement. “Working with Roblox has enabled us to create interactive shared experiences, and with the virtual concert and Super NFL Tycoon, we will unlock deeper fan engagement.”

